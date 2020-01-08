63 Canadians killed in Tehran plane crash, says Ukrainian official | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Aviation officials said most of the passengers were on their way to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and were traveling on to other destinations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had canceled his visit to Oman and returned to Kiev due to the crash.

“Our task is to determine the cause of the Boeing crash and to provide all the necessary help to the families of the victims,” ​​said Dmytro Razumkov, the President of Parliament, in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine International Airlines said it had discontinued flights to Tehran indefinitely after the crash.

“It was one of the best aircraft we had, with an amazing, reliable crew,” said Yevhen Dykhne, president of Ukraine International Airlines, during a briefing after the crash.

Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, ordered a major inspection of all civilian aircraft in the country, “regardless of the conclusions about the crash in Iran.”

The plane had taken off almost an hour late from Imam Khomeini International Airport. It went west, but never made it above 2,400 meters in the air, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

It remains unclear what happened. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Transport and Transport, said it looked like a fire hit one of his engines. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the aircraft, causing it to crash, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Hassan Razaeifar, the head of the Air Accident Investigation Commission, said the pilot was unable to communicate the last moments of the flight with air traffic controllers in Tehran. He didn’t work out.

Ukrainian authorities have offered to assist in the investigation into the plane crash.

“We are preparing a group of specialists to assist with the search and investigation into the cause of the crash,” Honcharuk said.

The aircraft, fully loaded with fuel for its 2300-kilometer flight, struck on agricultural land near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. Videos made immediately after the crash show illuminate the dark fields before dawn.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had watched the news about the Iranian ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in revenge for the murder of Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

“I heard a huge explosion and all the houses were shaking. There was fire everywhere, “he told The Associated Press. “At first I thought that (the Americans) were hit by rockets and went into the basement as an air raid shelter. After a while I went outside and saw a plane crashed there. Body parts were all around. “

AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of rubble spread over farmland, the dead lay among shattered pieces of the plane. Their belongings, an electric toothbrush covered with a cartoon, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics, stretched everywhere.

Rescuers in masks shouted at the sound of floating helicopters as they worked. They soon realized that there would be no survivors.

“The only thing the pilot could do was send the plane to a soccer field around here instead of a residential area behind it,” witness Aref Geravand said. “It crashed near the field and into a water channel.”

The Boeing 737-800 is a common single-engine, twin-engine jetliner that is used for short to medium-haul flights. Thousands of aircraft are used by airlines around the world.

