600 surfing Santa Clauses ride waves on Florida's Space Coast – National

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 25, 2019 at 6:16 pm

Updated December 25, 2019 at 6:17 p.m.

Who needs a sled when you have a surfboard?

Around 600 surfers disguised as Santa Claus chose surfboards instead of sledges for an annual Christmas Eve fundraiser for surfing on Christmas Eve in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

George Trosset Jr. and George Trosset, who started surfing in Santa and Christmas costumes behind their house ten years ago, got up during the 10th Annual Surfing Santas Event in Cocoa Beach, Florida on December 24, 2019 feet.

Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

Almost 10,000 spectators also attended the 10th annual Surfing Santas event on Florida's space coast.

Santa surfing on the Florida Space Coast.

Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via The Associated Press

The surf fundraiser raised $ 40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a charity that helps people with cancer.

