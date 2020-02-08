60-year-old American dies of coronavirus in China, marking the first announced death of American citizen

Updated: 8:53 AM EST February 8, 2020

The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a short interruption, as the death toll on the mainland rose to 772 and countries around the world enforce stricter measures to limit its spread. An American died of the virus in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, in what apparently was the first American death. The US Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan on Wednesday. The embassy has not identified the person. A Japanese citizen being treated in Wuhan who has had a suspected case has also died. Nearly all new fatalities fell in and around Wuhan in the central province of Hubei. Another 3,399 cases were reported, bringing the total to 34,546, although some have been recovered. More than 320 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. The virus was diagnosed in three other cruise ship passengers in Japan for a total of 64 on board the ship. The ruling Communist Party of China faces constant anger and blame from the public for the death of a doctor threatened by the police after trying to sound an alarm about the disease more than a month ago.

