60% of you are disgusting: clean up your phone right now. Here's how

The next time you grab a friend’s smartphone to stare at a photo or watch the video on YouTube they just had to share, you might want to think again.

Or, even better, look at your own mobile device and wonder: when did I last clean it?

On January 17, ZDNet went to Twitter to ask a simple question: how often do you disinfect your phone? The results surprised us and certainly revealed a disturbing truth: the majority of us are dirty creatures.

In total, 18.5% of you said your smartphone was cleaned on a weekly basis, while 14% said their mobile device was refurbished every month.

No less than 60% of you admitted that you have never cleaned your mobile device. 7.4% concluded that you would clean it after you were sick.

Our readers are also not alone in grim habits: a 2019 report (.PDF) from 1,200 US residents and their hygiene practices found that 88% of adults use their phones in the bathroom.

If you are a parent, you are more likely to do so with an increase of 93%; maybe in an attempt to take a few minutes to view feeds and emails on social media.

CNET: Coronavirus reaches US, death toll rises: everything we know about the virus

(All in all, there are probably only two types of smartphone users: those who admit to using their device in the bathroom, and those who lie about it.)

Your smartphone goes everywhere. The living room, the bathroom, the kitchen, the bedroom, the pub.

You touch the screen after washing up the germ-damaged kitchen sponge that really should have been thrown away days ago. You fill the dog bowl again, perhaps receive an affectionate lick in gratitude, and then accept a call that pushes the screen to your face.

You unlock your phone in the pub garden to check a notification after you use the toilet. (You washed your hands, but how many reprobates did you see while you were there to completely bypass the sink to grab the door handle on the way out?)

It is no wonder that smartphones are now comparable to toilet seats when it comes to the bacteria and viruses they claim as home.

Initially, the average smartphone suggests nearly 10 times more bacteria per square inch than toilet seats. In 2011, academics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine discovered that roughly one in six devices contains E. Coli, bacteria associated with faecal matter.

Another interesting piece of research, conducted by Insurance2Go, was mop devices to show how much bacteria and yeast appear after being incubated for 48 hours at 30 ° C.

Insurance2Go

Other recent studies confirm high colony-forming units (CFU) per square inch level on our mobile devices. (1, 2, 3)

If you are like me and often travel with a smartphone that is glued to your hip, you really want to take a cloth with you. Everything else on the list has shown that a search for self-check-in kiosks at airports contains a huge 253.857 CFU per square inch, thanks to our dirty hands.

We cannot lose our smartphones despite the breeding grounds of germs that they have become, and it is important that we do not sterilize our lives to the point where we impede our own immune system.

But it may be time to think about cleaning our devices more often, especially in the winter season when cold and flu worms are rampant and when touch may be enough to transmit infectious diseases to our closest and dearest ones.

CNET: 14 cleaning tools that make you enthusiastic to clean

How to do this properly, however, is something that confuses people who do not want to damage these expensive items.

I asked people I knew how they cleaned their own smartphones. Tights, a scrub on their jeans, scarves and a spit-and-polish (yes, I know) were popular options – but we can do better than that. Below are some tips and for an in-depth overview you can also consult the guide of sister site CNET to keep your mobile devices spotless.

How to clean your smartphone

Microfiber cloth: Use a damp microfiber cloth instead of paper towels to reduce the risk of scratching your screen. The cloth does not kill bacteria, but moves it away from your mobile device.

Use a damp microfiber cloth instead of paper towels to reduce the risk of scratching your screen. The cloth does not kill bacteria, but moves it away from your mobile device. Technology cleaners : There are specific cleaning products available for electronics and screens that kill bugs and should not leave streaks.

: There are specific cleaning products available for electronics and screens that kill bugs and should not leave streaks. Corners and holes : Use damp cotton buds to clean up uncomfortable areas such as headphone jacks or memory card slots.

: Use damp cotton buds to clean up uncomfortable areas such as headphone jacks or memory card slots. UV lights : For serious cleaning, products such as PhoneSoap will use UV to flash and kill microscopic bacteria.

: For serious cleaning, products such as PhoneSoap will use UV to flash and kill microscopic bacteria. Antibacterial wipes: It is not bad to use a cloth occasionally, especially if you have recently suffered from an illness, but this needs to be cleaned occasionally because they may contain harmful chemicals.

What to avoid

Cleaning spray for windows : You would be forgiven for thinking that glass and window cleaners are great on a smartphone screen, but you would be wrong. Some monitors have anti-oil and water protection and the use of these chemicals can be too harsh, leading to gradual screen erosion.

: You would be forgiven for thinking that glass and window cleaners are great on a smartphone screen, but you would be wrong. Some monitors have anti-oil and water protection and the use of these chemicals can be too harsh, leading to gradual screen erosion. Paper : Paper towels can be abrasive enough to leave scratches on fragile smartphone screens.

: Paper towels can be abrasive enough to leave scratches on fragile smartphone screens. Disinfecting alcohol / sprays : Alcohol is a good way to clean, but you can risk damaging your device if you do this. Diluted or not, most suppliers recommend not using this cleaning method.

: Alcohol is a good way to clean, but you can risk damaging your device if you do this. Diluted or not, most suppliers recommend not using this cleaning method. General household cleaning products : A spray that promises to kill 99 percent of the bacteria is attractive, but the chemicals in household products can be far too harsh.

: A spray that promises to kill 99 percent of the bacteria is attractive, but the chemicals in household products can be far too harsh. Vinegar: Even when diluted with water, you run the risk of removing protective coatings from device screens.

It won’t kill you to miss a day or two of cleaning, but come on, everyone, never?