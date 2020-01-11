6-year-old boy comes to school after last chemo treatment to surprise applause

Loading...

It was a triumphant morning for John Oliver Zippay, 6, also known as OJ Upon entering St. Helen Catholic School in Newbury Township, Ohio, he received a round of applause from his fellow students. class lined up along the corridor. J.O. had just completed his last cycle of chemotherapy after a three-year battle with leukemia. probably feels good now, his parents say the past three years have been tough. “He had a metaport in his chest, so he couldn’t do any physical activity for three years,” John Zippay, JO’s father, told me. “So it was difficult for him. He had to sit down for gym classes and stuff.” J.O. never lagged behind his academics, according to St. Helen’s director Patrick Gannon. “He had to miss part of the time,” said Gannon. “But the class was so happy to see him come back.” A school assembly followed the celebration, with a video montage highlighting the Olympic Games battle against leukemia. Megan Zippay, JO’s mom, is just happy to be able to play like “You want your kid to grow up, get dirty and play outside and have fun and we kept him in a bubble, so we’re excited”, a she said. “I can’t wait to see the future and find our little boy.”

