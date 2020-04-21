6 ways to reduce food waste, even in a pandemic

By now, you’ve probably seen pictures of people afraid to buy groceries and shelves hidden away. By mid-March, you might as well be one of the panic shoppers; I certainly am. But weeks later, while pounds of beans and rice are not used on the shelves, many of us may be thinking “what do I do with all this food?”

Buying panic, such as the kind that can occur during a pandemic, can prompt people to buy memorable items that they cannot afford before they make a mistake, which can lead to food waste, says Brian Lipinski, a researcher on food waste at the World Resources Institute.

In addition, many of the country’s biggest farms throw in fresh foods that they can’t sell because of restaurants, schools, and hotel closures, according to the New York Times.

Even under normal circumstances, it is easy to waste food. In the United States about 30 to 40 percent of our food is wasted, according to estimates from the USDA’s Economic Research Service. What’s more, Americans consume about one pound of food per person daily, according to a separate study conducted by USDA researchers published in 2018.

“It seems like a clear thing, don’t waste food. It’s something we’ve learned to grow. So it seems like it has to be a no brainer to stop it,” Lipinski explained.

It’s not that simple, though. We often do not realize that we are removing food and that it can easily separate damaged foods from its edible source.

“When you remove the moldy piece of bread or the gross, mushy carrot from your fridge and have to throw it away, you don’t think of it as something you can eat or you actually eat,” Lipinski explains.

Ideally, it’s time to rethink your eating habits. The pandemic provides a great opportunity to make the most of our food because we want to avoid frequent trips to the grocery store, Lipinski said. Limiting trips to potentially crowded places like the grocery store can help reduce the spread of coronavirus and reduce food waste.

Mashable spoke with experts to get tips on how we can use all of our food to better utilize it.

Keep track of what your waste is

Keeping track of exactly what you throw in the trash can and rinse the sink will help you realize what type of food is and how much you’re wasting it, says Beth Gingold, founder of Recycle Leaders LLC, which works with organizations to help them recycle and reduce their waste (including food).

“There’s a lot of waste going on because we ignore it,” Gingold explained.

When you know your “waste patterns,” you can be more strategic about what you buy. When Gingold did this, he learned that he had bought many onions. Eventually, he was able to change his shopping habits and spend less.

All you have to do is record how much food you waste every day for about two weeks (or longer if you can keep it), says Gingold. This duration is based on the EPA Food: Too Good With Waste Toolkit, which teaches people how to waste less food. Gingold leads the Recycle Leaders’ Team Up on Food Waste @ Home remote competition, which encourages people to reduce their food waste at home.

Recycle leaders only require participants to measure their food waste for seven days, which is enough time to get someone in the habit of thinking about what they have thrown away, Gingold wrote in an email. That said, people would perfectly collect this data for longer as a seven-day period does not necessarily reflect all of the foods purchased and discarded within a week, he explained. In addition, people do not have to dispose of food on a daily basis as they clean their refrigerator once a month.

The good news is that you don’t need fancy equipment to measure your food waste. Measuring cups, disposable food containers or jars work well, says Gingold.

You can also take pictures. When Anne-Marie Bonneau, who writes zero-waste cooking blog Zero-Waste Chef, went plastic in 2011, she took her daughter to take pictures of the plastic they accumulated each week. This made them both more aware of what items they were buying using plastic.

“Keep a diary of what you’re wasting, and then you look at it and you go, ‘oh wow, I have no idea’ … and then you can come up with a plan,” Bonneau said.

Lists, listings, and more

Before you go to the grocery store, make an inventory of what food you have and try and cook something with it, ”Bonneau suggests.

“Not only will you reduce food waste, you will also make fewer trips to the store,” Bonneau said.

You can also make a list of perishable food items in your fridge and tape them to the door.

“That way, we don’t end up transferring some lettuce or carrot to the back of a drawer and forgetting about them,” Lipinski said.

When you’re done, cut out a pen and paper (or your phone) and make a food list before going to the grocery store. It seems like a no-brainer, but not doing so can lead to buying – and ultimately wasting – food you don’t need.

“Hopefully, you can avoid some of the temptation to walk into the store and be like, ‘oh, I need 10 packs of ramen, eight apples, and three loaves of bread,'” Lipinski said.

Understand food labels

Food date labels can be really confusing for consumers, as there are a ton of different phrases that all mean different. People are obviously concerned about eating something that is past the listed date, even though it’s not an expiration date, Lipinski said.

Below is a breakdown of the terms you may encounter. We’ve taken examples of commonly used food date labels and their definitions from the USDA website to help you avoid throwing away something edible.

Best if used by / new: indicates when a product is of the best taste or quality. But it does not tell the consumer when to buy or eat it.

Sell ​​by: tells the grocery store how long to show the food for sale. But that doesn’t mean you will eat it that day.

Freeze by: indicates when the food should be frozen to maintain its highest quality. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy or use it on that date.

Used by: indicates the last recommended date to use the food while at its highest quality but does not need to be consumed by that date (except for baby formula).

If any of these are confusing, don’t worry. You can rely on your senses when it comes to any potentially damaged foods, Lipinski says. The food can be bad before the due date or late beyond depending on how the product is packed and stored. You should be aware of the signs of spoiled food, such as whether there is a smell, taste, or texture, according to the USDA website. So don’t be afraid to sniff your milk if you suspect it’s gone.

Both Lipinski and Gingold also recommend the EatorToss website, if you’re not sure if it’s safe to eat. Almost once a week, EatorToss posts a photo of the food (such as a raw potato with black discoloration) with a science-based explanation of whether you should eat or dispose of it, according to the website .

Use refrigerators and freezers carefully

There are a few things you can do in your refrigerator and freezer to reduce food waste.

First, make sure your refrigerator is in the recommended temperature setting to help keep food cold, says Lipinski. The FDA recommends setting your refrigerator to or below 40 ° F. You can consult the user manual to find steps to maintain the temperature.

“The back of the fridge tends to be cooler than the front because every time you open the door the cooler air escapes from the front,” Lipinski explained. So put any perishable foods such as milk and meat on the back to help it stay fresh longer. You can put less harmful foods like condiments on the doorstep. That said, if you have a fridge with ice-making compartments at the top, it will be cooler there, according to BBC Science Focus.

You should also take advantage of your freezer.

“It’s great to have fresh foods in your life but frozen vegetables and fruits are a great alternative, very nutritious, and they keep growing,” Lipinski said. Chilled vegetables are usually cheaper, Lipinski explains. So if you are on a tight budget due to coronavirus related falls or other factors, freezing can be a better option.

You can also cook multiple meals at once and freeze them, Bonneau suggests. This can reduce the amount of food you waste because you don’t have to worry about going bad and making fast food when you don’t feel like cooking.

Share excess food with neighbors

If you find yourself with too much food you won’t be able to cook in the time before it’s bad, consider giving it to your neighbors, especially the elderly or immunocompromised because they are at a higher risk for severe disease from COVID- 18, according to the CDC.

But you want to do it in a safe way so that you do not endanger their health or yours. To put the word out, you can put signs in your apartment building or neighborhood with your phone number so you don’t have to talk to anyone. You can also try emailing them, if you have that information, Lipinski says. To remove food safely, you can leave the food at your neighbor’s door and alert them once you leave, he explained.

Place food scraps to use

Anyone who cooks almost certainly runs into the dilemma of having the odds and ends up not knowing what to do or about to go wrong.

There is a lot you can do with the food items you can throw away. Here are some of Bonneau’s suggestions:

Apple scraps: You can vinegar the apples. Bonneau explains how to do it here.

Unused cabbage: Turn it into sauerkraut with a cutting board, knife, bowl, and glass jars. Here is Bonneau’s blog post detailing the process. You can actually ferment any vegetables you don’t use before they spoil, Bonneau explains.

Kale comes from: Chop them and add in the fried rice, stir fry, frittatas, and soup. You can also make these with pesto if you add garlic, nuts, olive oil, salt, and if desired, nutritional yeast or cheese to taste.

Broccoli comes from: Instead of discarding them, peel and use them like florets.

Leek vegetables: Most people use the white part and discard the vegetables. Bonneau cuts them into small pieces and uses them when he wants a strong onion flavor in a dish.

Carrying vegetables: You can try to perk up vegetables like limp celery, carrots, broccoli, asparagus, and some herbs by standing them in a jar of water. And you can surprise lettuce and spinach back to life in a bowl of ice water.

Cheese rinds: Save them for tossing in soup or broth as they add umami.

Whey from making yogurt or cheese: If you have leftover whey, use it in pizza dough, bread dough, soup, or quick breads to add flavor.

Citrus peels: Bonneau always keeps some zest in the freezer to add in quick buns and cookies. You can also make it a goal to clean up by soaking citrus peels in vinegar for a couple weeks, and then heating and soaking the water with vinegar.

Stale bread: Make crusty bread with bread crumbs, croutons, or French bread. You can also strain the bread and toss it in the minestrone soup.

Leftovers (homemade and take-out): If you can fool your diners into thinking they are eating a new meal, they are more likely to turn their noses into your leftover remains, Bonneau said. If you make chili overnight, for example, cook it until thick, make pastries, fill with chili paste, and cook. Now you have a hand pie. Or if you roast vegetables one night, put them in an omelette the next morning. If you cook rice as a dish overnight, make fried rice next to any vegetables you eat.

“The beauty of leftover food is that you don’t have to start from scratch for every meal. You already have something in hand that can be redefined into something new,” Bonneau told Mashable.

