A total of six U.S. military bases will house Americans who have been evacuated from overseas and who, according to Department of Defense officials, may need to be quarantined in order to be exposed to the corona virus.

“Camp Ashland in Nebraska” is the latest addition to the growing list of military facilities where evacuees are seeking shelter, “the Department of Defense said on Wednesday, with up to 75 people being quarantined by February 29.

Approximately 1,200 US citizens who may have been exposed to the corona virus are to be housed in five other bases: March Air Reserve Base, California; Fort Carson, Colorado; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Travis Air Force Base, California; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The previous Wednesday, two flights with around 350 evacuees from China landed at Travis Air Force Base, said Lt. Col. Christian Mitchell, Pentagon spokesman.

One of the planes took passengers to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Defense officials are said to be out of direct contact with the quarantined Americans at the six bases, a Mitchell statement said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for the care and safety of the evacuees.

In China, nearly 500 people are reported to have died from the corona virus, and the New York Times estimates that more than 24,000 people are infected with the disease.

The disease control and prevention centers are currently tracking 11 confirmed US coronavirus cases in the following states: Washington, California, Arizona, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

