6 trends that will shape the food and beverage industry in 2020

Loading...

This story is the first in a series of trend pieces in the coming weeks.

If food and beverage companies want a vision for 2020, they must look to the past to plan the future.

While this year’s trends will build on many of the growth areas that industry has already seen, innovation in these categories can dramatically change what companies will produce in the coming 12 months and beyond.

The growth of alternative products will continue to accelerate in 2020, but the space will become larger than the vegetable burgers and beef products that dominated last year with items that imitate chicken, fish or pork. Although counterfeit citizens are probably still popular, companies will experiment with ingredients other than pea proteins – such as mushrooms and chickpeas – to fill in the pie. And in the field of dairy products, alternative products could see better innovation in texture, nutrition and ingredients, creating more challenges for traditional competitors already in difficulty.

The experts and analysts at Food Dive have also pointed to technology and collaborations that will lead to the development of more functional foods packed with fiber, probiotics or other useful ingredients. Cannabis will continue to infiltrate the food and beverage world, but this year more companies may improve how they talk about the substance to clearly communicate its appeal to consumers. And when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, smaller deals will determine where Big Food is going in the future.

Here are the six Food Dive trends that are expected to have an impact on food and drink in 2020.

1. More than a hamburger

Vegetable hamburgers became ubiquitous in 2019. In supermarkets, in rural restaurants and even in theme parks, consumers could easily find vegetable options that look and taste like something made from ground beef.

The abundance of vegetable burger options is welcome news for vegans and consumers who want to reduce their meat intake. However, burgers and ground beef are just a small sector of meat options. When 2020 arrived, there were few options for consumers looking for other alternatives, such as products that imitate chicken or fish.

Plant Based Foods Association Executive Director Michele Simon told Food Dive that there are good reasons why the vegetable sector has so far been dominated by hamburgers.

“America has had a love affair with hamburgers for decades, and, you know, it’s a typical item in a fast food restaurant,” she said. “… The fact that it is ground allows companies to simulate that texture and so on with different ingredients.”

But in this new decade, consumers will be looking for different meat alternatives to fill the center of their plate. And different companies are getting ready to get that done. At the start of the year, Impossible Foods announced its latest product, Impossible Pork. Nuggs, a vegetable start of chicken nugget, was launched last year with an investment round of $ 7 million led by frozen potato giant McCain Foods. Rebellyous Foods is working to reduce the cost of vegetable chicken nuggets, a product that it sells to a number of food service stores in the Seattle area. This year, Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms is launching vegan nuggets and tenders from Incogmeato Chik. And Beyond Meat – which actually started with vegetable chicken strips in 2013 and stopped quietly last year – says it works on vegetable chicken again. A test last summer of the reformulated Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC was sold out within five hours.

The more capital and products these companies get on shelves and menus, the more consumers will be highlighted in this category. And while it is important for vegetable chicken to replicate the experience of real food – vegetable burgers make pink patties that turn brown when cooked and “bleed” with pink centers – some people in the company say there is more to it category must do. In a main article in Food Dive, Rebellyous founder and CEO Christie Lagally explained the size and economic volume of the poultry industry. Success for vegetable chickens depends on being able to beat that system financially, she wrote.

Simon said that apart from the all-American appearance of the hamburger, real vegetable-based hamburgers stood out for their widespread appearance on menus.

“I think that’s probably what we need to see to know that the vegetable chicken nugget has arrived,” she said.

Another thing that will change consumers’ perceptions of vegetable meat is that it is included in other products in the supermarket. Nestlé has announced that it will add its vegetable ground beef product – Awesome Grounds – to some of its iconic products, including DiGiorno Pizza and Stouffer’s Lasagna.

“Vegetable protein, vegetable meat is increasingly becoming the future of meat,” Ryan Riddle, R&D specialist at vegetarian meal solutions at Nestlé USA, Food Dive said in December 2019. “I fully expect that this is just the beginning of including vegetable meat in our prepared meals.”

2. Tell a story with cannabis

Ben & Jerry’s

Although in 2019 cannabis started to flood the food and drink scene, 2020 could be the year in which the big players stand out from the rest.

Despite regulatory issues, analysts predict companies will go beyond by developing a marketing strategy that tells the story of the substance and informs consumers about the different types of cannabinoids.

Kara Nielsen, an expert on food and drink trends, told Food Dive that there is more demand for cannabis, but companies will have to talk about the quality of hemp ingredients and keep informing consumers so that when the legal landscape changes, more high-quality products.

Although the Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation in 2018 and an increasing number of states have established their own laws on the legalization of cannabis, the substance is still in a regular gray area. The FDA held a public hearing to determine if there could be a way to the market last year, but the agency came out and firmly told manufacturers in December that cannabis was not generally recognized as safe for use in food.

Because US regulations remain complex, many companies and regulators will monitor Canada’s cannabis space this year as the country began in December to allow cannabis products – edible drinks, topicals and extracts – to be sold in stores. The results of that rollout can influence the future of US space

There are a number of companies that are preparing to be legitimate winners in these spaces, despite regulations, but there is still insufficient clinical research into what CBD really does for people, Nielsen said. Manufacturers who offer this research in the coming year can take the lead.

“It’s very anecdotal,” said Nielsen. “So that should catch up a bit.”

Rich Maturo, vice president of cannabis practice at research firm Nielsen, told Food Dive in an email that the company predicts that the hemp-based CBD market in the US is an industry of $ 2.25 billion to $ 2.75 billion could be in 2020. These projections are conservative because they take into account impeded FDA statements and other potential speed bumps, he said.

“Although the regulatory roadmap remains ambiguous, one thing is clear: the next decade for the hemp-based CBD market has the potential to be a game changer for traditional CPG and retail,” Maturo said.

3. Bigger is not necessarily better

After large-scale purchases in 2018 – such as the purchase of Pinnacle Foods for $ 10.9 billion from Conagra Brands, Campbell Soup closes the purchase of $ 5 billion from snack giant Snyder’s-Lance and General Mills for $ 8 billion for the natural food producer Blue Buffalo – the food industry turned to discarding underperforming brands or acquiring smaller ones last year.

Analysts interviewed by Food Dive predicted a similar M&A pattern this year, as companies focus on expanding the folding brands that increase their reach in a particular geography or increase their presence in trends that are popular with consumers, such as bars and snacks .

“CPGs are still super focused on how to grow, not how to cut costs, so I think these major industrial consolidations will not necessarily return in 2020,” Randy Burt, director of AlixPartners, told Food Dive. “I think you’ll continue to see people shifting their portfolios to have some sort of more connection to reach a place where their portfolio has better overall exposure to an attractive macro segment.”

For years, large food companies ran up by taking over other large companies and brands. But in February, Kraft Heinz lowered its dividend and recorded the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $ 15.4 billion – which analysts say would yield even more for comparable deals.

However, this has not prevented companies from adding companies that can help their wider activities. Ferrero, which has aggressively expanded its presence in recent years, spent $ 1.3 billion on Kellogg’s snack portfolio in July, including brands such as Keebler and Famous Amos. For Kellogg, sales made it possible to unload products that hampered growth.

Other deals in 2019 included Hershey purchasing One Brands for $ 397 million; Good Foods Company buys Quest Nutrition for $ 1 billion; and in June, Mondelez International took a majority stake in Perfect Snacks.

“Activity is strong,” Jeff Cleveland, director of investment banking at D.A. Davidson, told Food Dive about M&A. “It’s a bit of a story about two markets where you, if you have a really good quality product, will have a lot of demand for it, a lot of interest in it and if an asset is seen as less interesting, less profitable, less protected, your response in the market will be very different. “

4. Beyond peas

Consumers embraced vegetable meat in 2019, so this way of eating is not just a fad. But this growing movement will see a shift that goes beyond the current ‘it’ ingredient: pea protein.

Although soy has been a common meat analogue for decades, pea protein is a vital building block for many vegetable meat products. It is the basis of Beyond Meat’s products and is also the basis for Lightlife’s Plant-Based Burger and Nestlé’s Awesome Burger.

Pea protein has an impressive nutritional profile, is inexpensive to grow and process and is easy to deliver. Grand View Research estimated that the world market for pea proteins would be worth $ 313.5 million in 2025, with compound annual growth of 17.4%.

But Maria Velissariou, chief science and technology officer for the Institute of Food Technologists, told Food Dive that existing pea protein producers are increasing due to increasing demand.

“We’re going to see other forms of protein coming from other sources on the market, so new innovation is likely to rely not only on pea protein, but also on other similar sources,” she said. “… We see alternatives coming into play as long as the alternatives perform against texture and taste. And of course the price has to be right, but at the moment consumers are willing to pay a higher premium for this product.”

Mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular, especially in meaty snack applications. Other legumes, such as chickpeas, will probably also be in the mix. Outside the meat domain, companies have found other diverse substitutes to simulate animal products, such as the wide variety of nuts and grains in vegetable milk, Siggi’s partially macadamia nut-based vegan Icelandic yogurt, and Just’s mung bean-based Just Egg.

And while other legumes can be added to the vegetable meat puzzle, the emerging offer comes from very different places. Sustainable Bioproducts works to convert a protein-rich fungus that lives in a volcano into food products that could come onto the market this year. Prime Roots plans to sell its meat and seafood alternatives made from koji, a fungus commonly used in Japanese cuisine to create an umami flavor, online at the start of the year. Ingredient company Noblegen recently achieved self-GRAS status on a flower made from a single cell organism, euglena, which can be used in many alternative protein products. And Air Protein is exactly what its name sounds like: a startup that uses cellular processes to convert carbon dioxide into edible, nutritious protein.

Even the larger players in the space such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are constantly reformulating their products with the aim of improving taste, nutritional profile, appearance and leaner ingredient lists, while others perfect the formulations for launches in 2020.

5. Hey, food, what’s your function?

covenant

For decades, consumers chose their food based on characteristics such as how it looked, tasted or smelled. Customers increasingly choose what they buy and consume, depending on the role it plays in reducing the risk of disease and promoting good health.

So-called functional foods have been sold for years in supermarkets and specialty stores – think of calcium-fortified Tropicana orange juice or Activia packed with probiotics – but a growing urge for consumers to eat healthier and see what goes on in their bodies is in demand for items that provide an additional benefit.

“It is really ready to grow considerably now, as more is becoming known,” Bob Bauer, president of the Association of Food Industries, told Food Dive. “Even if the rest of what we eat may not be what it should be, we feel better about ourselves if we occasionally have some things that we would consider using functional foods or that would help us.”

Bauer said that functional foods packed with fibers, probiotics or other useful ingredients have grown in part because the technology has been developed to make products containing them taste better or give a more pleasant mouthfeel. With functional foods added to portable products such as bars and yogurt, Bauer said they could find their way to more convenient channels such as vending machines.

Food companies such as Nestlé, Hormel Foods and Danone also include nutritional therapy or medical use in some of their products. Some smaller companies have also used the niche space. Thrive, based in Florida, makes ice and ice cream that supplies foods such as proteins, vitamins and minerals to people such as the elderly, hospitals or picky eaters.

According to a study published by Kerry in March, 65% of consumers strive for functional benefits of their food and drink. The top five ingredients that brought benefits of this kind were omega-3 fatty acids, green tea, honey, coffee and probiotics.

For food companies, especially large CPGs who are desperately looking for ways to rejuvenate sales and profits, functional food can be a lucrative way. Zion Market Research estimated that the global market for functional ingredients was worth $ 64.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach nearly $ 100 million by 2025.

Becca Hary, a spokesperson for Ingredion, said the ingredient supplier has witnessed the growth of functional foods that infiltrate multiple parts of his business, including vegetable proteins or clean and simple ingredients.

Functional foods are “very popular with consumers, (something) they are looking for,” Hary told Food Dive. “That really determines the food industry and has consequences for our customers.”

6. Innovation can increase the alternative dairy space

Christopher Doering

The alternative dairy trend may have been primarily about tackling allergen problems, but now it is “starting to lead a life of its own,” Kantha Shelke, member expert at IFT, told Food Dive.

Today, the dairy trail is full of alternative products, from oats and almond to hemp and soy, and that growth is expected to accelerate in 2020 with better innovation in texture, nutrition and ingredients.

Especially this year, Shelke says that companies will develop alternative milk and yogurt products that have better nutritional properties, such as proteins.

“There will be new ways to make these products and also new ways to make these products deliver on the promises of the original that they imitate,” Shelke said. “I think this is the chance now, and I believe everyone will get in.”

In an Innova Market Insights report on top trends for 2020, it is expected that the vegetable dairy category will diversify as consumer interest grows. In a group survey, about 32% of consumers said they bought dairy alternatives simply “because they are healthier” and 27% said they bring variation in their diet.

Consumers are not only looking for healthier-looking products, they also want a satisfying taste and texture, which could be due to innovation in ingredients and technology, Shelke said.

Foodtech startup ChickP has already introduced a line of chickpea isolates designed for vegetable dairy alternatives, and Swebol Biotech, a food technology company, has developed a patented quinoa milk.

“We have oats and coconuts and peas right now, but I believe you’re going to see other seeds and nuts coming into battle,” she said.

As far as technology is concerned, Perfect Day uses fermentation to make cow-free milk and just completed a $ 140 million financing round in December, showing how laboratory-created dairy products are of increasing importance in the industry.

“It really brings that pride back to the dairy industry,” Ryan Pandya, co-founder of Perfect Day, told Food Dive last year.

These startups are joining major companies such as Chobani and Danone to unveil more products in the alternative space, as traditional dairy struggles and more of those launches are likely to appear in 2020.