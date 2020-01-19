6-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton helps Vodafone UK Plug 5G - Adweek

What better way to demonstrate the speed of 5G than with one of the fastest drivers in Formula 1 history?

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, the latest 5G ambassador from mobile operator Vodafone UK, is shown in two films as part of the company’s # 5Gamechanger campaign developed by global creative agency We Are Social.

Lewis Hamilton

Vodafone UK

The first film shows Hamilton trying to fly drones alongside some of Britain’s best drone racing stars, while the second film takes part in mixed reality games. A third film will be added in March or April.

The films and a number of shorter short videos to demonstrate the impact of 5G will be released on Vodafone UK’s accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube, and Hamilton will also post them on his social channels.

The mobile operator will also use the footage on its website, in email marketing campaigns and in other PR activities.

Jordan Stone, Head of Social Media and Content at Vodafone UK, said in a press release: “We are delighted to have Lewis Hamilton on board as an ambassador and to be able to work with him to show the tremendous impact 5G will have in the future. The real benefits of 5G are realized beyond our phones and what we can imagine today. Our challenge was to create content that would explain this to our consumers. Lewis’ true passion for games and racing made mixed reality games and drone racing the obvious starting point to tell this story. “

Rhiain Morgan, Deputy Editor at We Are Social, added: “The potential of 5G is not always easy to describe. We hope that this campaign has helped Vodafone to tell a compelling story about the future of radio technology. It was great to work with Lewis throughout the project. He revives the potential of 5G and his passion for racing and games is clearly expressed in the films. “

