6 reasons to join this year's Bear Lake Monster Winterfest

The post-holiday sadness is real: the lights and decorations go down, the cheerful spirit dissipates and January seems to extend forever. But in northern Utah, the fun is just beginning.

Every year, Bear Lake has a great Winter Festival full of activities to make the snow season something you will expect. From games, events, prizes and more, there are many reasons to visit the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest. Here are some.

Each activity and event of the two-day Winterfest offers prizes in one way or another. Between the door prizes and a raffle, attendees will enjoy a shower of opportunities to win something. In addition, you can enter your chili recipe in the Monster Chili Cook-off to win prizes and prestige. Whether you dress in the costume contest or try to win the biggest prize in cisco fish, there is much to compete for fabulous prizes in the Winterfest 2020.

Bragging rights

Each year, the bravest of the brave throw themselves at the monster in costumes or even wetsuits. You will need warm support when you get out of the water, but everything is to show your bravery to any legendary monster or even cold water, right? The winter waters of the Bear Lake Marina can be cold, but it's all for a good cause.

Jumper tickets cost $ 30 (if you buy in advance), but you will have proof of your daring action with a Monster Plunge sweater as long as you pre-register online, since sweaters are limited. Learn more about the dive log here. Immerse yourself and take your sweater so everyone knows that you defied the icy waters of Bear Lake Monster Plunge.

Helping others

The Common Ground Outdoor Adventures organization offers outdoor recreation for adults and youth with disabilities, and receives donations from Monster Plunge and other parts of 2020 Bear Lake Monster Winterfest. As for Winterfest, most events occur at the Bear Lake State Park Marina, which generally has an admission fee. This fee will not apply in lieu of a donation to the common ground, a valuable charity for countless people.

If you have a booth at the Monster Indoor & Outdoor Expo, you can donate an item to the raffle for a $ 10 discount. So no matter what activities you choose to attend Winterfest, there will be an opportunity to pay and help someone else. Help disabled people gain valuable recreation opportunities by participating in the variety of events and activities 2020 Bear Lake Monster Winterfest.

Good fishing

One of the most anticipated events of Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is cisco fishing. There are several fishing opportunities throughout the event, provided you have a fishing license, but the best time to fish for cisco is at dawn. At dawn, novice and experienced fishermen will join on the east side of Bear Lake in Cisco Beach for the Cisco Cisco Disco.

State Park fees apply, but the small cost is worth it with a net full of cisco fish. The best part? If you have a fish that you consider worthy of the Cisco Fish Tournament, you can enter your big fish to win a prize in a variety of categories. Tickets must be taken to the Navy between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., with the winners announced at noon.

Hot meal

From the start party, hot drinks and hot foods will be available to all who attend the Winterfest event. Start your Winterfest experience the right way by attending the launch party at Sunrise Resort on Friday, January 24. Taking place at 929 N Harbor Village East Drive, Garden City Utah, attendees will enjoy a hot chocolate bar with donuts.

The chili cook-off may have its designated judges, but public assistants will also have many opportunities to try the best chili in Bear Lake. The evaluation takes place at noon, but attendees will be able to test the products after judging at 12:30 p.m.

Free fun

Whether you're watching the madness of Monster Plunge or a free movie at the launch party, there's a lot to do and see that it doesn't cost money. Family fun can be hard to find, especially in winter and at a reasonable price, but the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest doesn't disappoint.

Come enjoy the beauty of Bear Lake in the winter while enjoying ancient traditions, good food and a pleasant community atmosphere from January 24 to 26. Find more details on the event homepage at bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com.