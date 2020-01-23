Pole dance may have a repetition, but these performances by America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, Romania’s Got Talent … will give you a new respect for the strength and finesse it takes to edit this Pole Honey. We are here for strong men and women who take sexy pole dance to the next level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTbaoO1T2Uc [/ embed]

Saulo Sarmiento on “Britain’s Got Talent”

If you think you’ve seen everything you haven’t seen, PSA, if you haven’t seen Saulo Pole Dance. He is a Spanish acrobat and pole dancer from the Canary Islands and heard that he started training from the age of 13.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AAuslt0L9M [/ embed]

Lulu on “America’s Got Talent”

Lulu’s plot consisted of pole dance to “I just want to make love with you” and ended with a drop split. Howard Stern and Sharon Osbourne were both sad, although Howie Mandel supported them! Although Howie Mandel voted “yes”, Stern and Osbourne both voted “no”, which excluded them from the competition.

A FOREIGN ACT WILL LIKELY TO WIN AMERICA’S GOT TALENT CHAMPIONS

After her audition, Nick Cannon accompanied her on the stage with a tape bikini and the pole danced with her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY1nunfchcg [/ embed]

Emma Haslam on “Britain’s Got Talent”

Emma Haslam took the stage to audition for Britain’s Got Talent, and Simon Cowell immediately commented on her skimpy outfit. The young woman and mother replied that she wanted to show that stick fitness is not just for the usual sizes.

She certainly destroyed the myth that you have to be slim to be flexible and sexy! Emma’s self-confidence and talent inspired the crowd and the judges!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EGK3kBCzRk [/ embed]

Slava on Sweden’s talent

This is a performance you not only want to see for the song, but also how sad and heartbreaking yet sexy this performance is. It will make you rethink pole dance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQYRR6F2UBU [/ embed]

Elena Gibson on “Romania’s Got Talent”

If you want to watch this adorable lady in red high heels take the stage while still being classy, ​​graceful and strong, you have to see her performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEOWsWXfs-s [/ embed]

Anastasia on “Danmark’s Got Talent”

I have no idea what is said in the video, but the way Anastasia moves her body and vibrates with music as she combs the pole overcomes the boundaries set by language and nationality.

What was your favorite? Do you think pole dance is sexy?