6 passengers were shot on a Greyhound bus in California, including 1 who was killed

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and five others were wounded Monday morning after a shooting on a Greyhound bus, California Highway Patrol said.

The bus, which carried around 40 passengers, drove from Los Angeles to the area around San Francisco.

Shortly before 1:30 a bus shooter opened fire on Interstate 5, in the Grapevine area near Fort Tejon Road, said CHP spokesman Steve Loftus.

The suspect is in custody, Loftus said. CHP said the suspect got on the bus in Los Angeles, but does not yet know where he originally came from.

Authorities have not detailed what the motive may be.

