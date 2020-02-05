6 opinions about the state of the Union

The state of the Union of President Donald Trump received both criticism and praise from national news organizations and media personalities. Various agencies made the address unique, from Nancy Pelosi who tore the speech to pieces, to Republican politicians who sang “four more years” while Trump stood up to speak. Here are six opinions about what happened and what was said at the address of the State of the Union.

The Washinton Post published a piece that said, “Pelosi has torn a speech, Trump is tearing our democracy.”

“As many have noted, the theatrical gesture of Pelosi that came after Trump from the beginning seemed to refuse to shake her hand is tame alongside Trump’s own constant fragmentation of decorum.” – Greg Sargent, opinion writer.

This tweeted a clip from Nancy Pelosi who tore the address.

Fox News employee Jason Chaffetz expressed frustration about the Democrats’ response to the speech.

“The Democrats’ actions on the floor of the House of Representatives were so clear, artificial and predictable. Trump’s syndrome has reached new heights.”

The Atlantic was of the opinion that the State of the Union address was nothing more than “an extensive troll.”

“It was a different scene in the reality TV program at the White House. Accusation ends today, but the latest episode is underway. And if Trump’s most recent approval ratings – 49%, the highest since his inauguration – are an indication, the country could wait four more seasons. “- Peter Nicholas, staff writer for the Atlantic.

CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted that the State of the Union address strengthened the supporters of the president.

This #SOTU speech wins. I mean, let’s be clear – it’s full of lies and half truths. But for millions of Americans, the stuff he says tonight sounds very, very good. Like, another four years. Democrats ignore this at your own risk.

– S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 5, 2020

An editorial in The Los Angeles Times argued that President Trump’s speech was an effective campaign speech.

“Even if the Republicans in the House Chamber had not started shouting” Four more years “, it would have been clear that the address of President Trump 2020 State of the Union was a campaign address with a different name.” – Michael McGough, senior editor of the Los Angeles Times.

On CNN.com, Van Jones warned that Democrats should pay attention to Trump’s rhetoric.

“The Iowa caucus was a debacle. Then Donald Trump produced a very strong clinical speech that shows exactly what he thinks he should do to win. ”