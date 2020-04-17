6 folks who attended South Carolina funeral die from COVID-19

Experiences: 6 people who attended South Carolina funeral die from COVID-19

Up-to-date: 10:43 PM EDT Apr 16, 2020

Six people today who attended a funeral caught the coronavirus and died, according to a South Carolina coroner.Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker explained to information retailers the deaths concerned elderly, African American people today.The Condition newspaper documented the Kershaw County funeral took location in the very first 7 days of March. Baker informed the information outlet a huge amount of persons congregated there and anyone unknowingly unfold it.According to WACH-Television set, lots of of the individuals who attended the funeral are now self-quarantined.”They are individuals that lost their lives tragically,” Baker instructed the Tv station.

