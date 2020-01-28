This season from AGT: The Champions features several recurring acts from past AGT seasons, including Sandou Trio Russian Bar. The group performs tonight in the hope of becoming the ultimate champion.

The group gives the talent of the Russian bar a unique touch, which includes acrobatic tricks with a balance beam. Read on to learn more about this amazing, dangerous act.

5 facts about Sandou Trio Russian Bar

The Sandou Trio is a family act

Cassie Sandou (from Price, Utah) was a concert pianist and gymnast from an early age. She met her husband Konstantin (originally from Moldova) when she performed in San Antonio, Texas. Together with Constantine’s brother Sergei, they put together a Russian bar act. The trio performed as part of the Britney Spears’ Circus Tour in 2009.

They participated in the 6th season of AGT

During the group’s show in 2011, they performed some incredibly risky routines. In one performance, Cassie flew into the air and landed on the counter with burning batons. In another round, she appeared on a nail bed.

They were thrilled in the “AGT” semi-final

It was a strange twist that the group’s semi-final performance didn’t touch the bar at all. Instead, Cassie sang and played the piano while hanging upside down. Piers Morgan hummed her and said it was “the biggest suicide mission we’ve ever had on the show.” In this round the group was eliminated.

They appeared in “The Greatest Showman”

The group performed as a circus artist on the big screen in the 2017 Hugh Jackman Musical. They have also appeared on the FX Show Baskets and are part of the Celestia show in Las Vegas, which also features AGT alums Deadly Games.

Cassie and Konstantin Sandous 2 children

Mama Sandou is training her young children and they are already small rock stars who are ready to complete their parents or better yet, join the group in the future!

Cassie was planning to retire from “AGT Champions”.

In an interview before her appearance at AGT: The Champions this season, Cassie announced that she would retire from the Russian bar before the appearance. “When we got the call to come back and make champions,” she said.

“We are masters and do not give up on things,” she continued, “and we are not done yet. And you can continue to do things that you enjoy doing, even after your children and your life have changed. You can always still do the things you know you can do. “

