The main reason why people love America’s Got Talent is because of the variety of talents that are available on the platform. There is something for everyone and although drag is not for everyone (supposedly!) It is for many people. Here is a list of drag that we love and you will too.

Top 5 Drag Performances on “America’s Got Talent”

Gingzilla, “AGT” season 14

Gingzilla is a 7 foot tall lady with a ginger beard and a deep, booming voice. This bouquet of talent is paired with 7 high heels. This act is all about stunning beauty and legs for days. Gingzilla was a drag singer from Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately, it was eliminated in the judge cuts.

Scott Heierman, “AGT” Season 10

Scott Heierman is a Kentucky pizza delivery boy who did a drag-up comedian act in the tenth season of America’s Got Talent. Although he doesn’t dress crisscross when delivering pizza, he keeps his pink eyebrows for the additional wink. In his audition, he joked about being adopted, being compared to his sister, and being a boy scout. It’s a performance you don’t want to miss.

The spice Gurlz, “AGT” season 11

The Spice Gurlz is an impersonator group for Spice Girls, consisting of Jay, Stavros, Justin, J.C. and Mark, all from South Florida. As children, they were inspired by NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Boys II Men and the Spice Girls. Her act was to dance together and interact with Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.

Adaline Bates, “AGT” Season 14

First, the Norman Bates reference never gets as old as NEVER! Adaline Bates’ audition was to sing both parts of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” while wearing half a drag outfit. Yes, we can’t even explain that and it’s America’s Got Talent story.

Stephanie’s child, “AGT” season 14

Stephanie’s child is made up of Jan Sport, Rosé and Lagoona Bloo and although Simon hummed a NO, all other 3 judges disagreed and sent her to judge cuts. They appeared in The Voice season 13 finale in 2017 as backup singer for candidate Chris Weaver.

Emmanuel & Phillip Hudson, “AGT” Season 9

Emmanuel & Phillip Hudson’s audition consisted of rapping her original piece “Ratchet Girl Anthem”. Originally, it was not taken for granted that the number would be played through, but Howie Mandel pressed his golden buzzer and sent it directly to assess cuts.

Her YouTube channel currently has more than 200 million views and her “LOL” album has been downloaded more than 70,000 times. What drag performance was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!