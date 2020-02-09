6 best golf bags 2020

GOLFERS CAN be meticulous and obsessed with their game – and equipment – whether it’s their clubs, their balls, or the golf bag they carry everything in.

The best golf bags look good on the course and usually combine other useful functions.

7

The best golf bags can be used in any weather and are comfortable and light enough to be easily carried for 18 holes

In the UK, golfers who want to play year-round will likely be looking for a durable, waterproof golf bag. Sun Mountain’s H2No range is a leader in weatherproof golf bags.

You can make your life easier by investing in a golf bag that fits on your trolley – a Motocaddy specialty.

Whether you are looking for a stand-up bag, a tote bag or an ultra-light pencil case, some brands prevail.

Titleist, Cobra, Callaway and Ping are all highly regarded – and you don’t have to buy the latest 2020 model to carry a brilliant golf bag.

If you’re looking for a top golf bag at an affordable price, try TaylorMade – the quality brand offers bags for less than £ 100 (if you don’t want to get the latest version).

1. Best golf bags: TITLEIST Players 4

7

This Titleist stand-up bag is praised as a super light product.Credit: Amazon UK

A standbag is the right choice for golfers who prefer to run around on the course. Titleist’s well-crafted design features two curved aluminum legs for stability.

The bag has six pockets (including full length clothing, a water bottle and a rangefinder pocket) and is popular for its comfortable dual density foam design and lightweight construction.

As one reviewer notes:

‘Such a light bag, I could easily run 36 holes with this bag.

“Enough bags for everything you need for the course”.

(AD) TITLEIST Players 4, for £ 128.03 at Amazon – buy here

2. Best golf bags: COBRA UltraLight Golf Cart Bag

7

Cobra Ultralight Golf Bag is modern and spacious

This spacious design features a 14-way top with oversized putter space and continuous dividers, 13 pockets (including a double fleece-lined valuables pocket and an insulated cooler bag that can hold up to 10 12-ounce cans!) And auxiliary handles as well a padded shoulder strap.

It is an ultra-versatile design that also organizes the most loaded golfer.

Fans call it “brilliant”, “the best bag I’ve ever had” and “a top class golf bag”.

They are also impressed by the good looks, the storage options and the enormous number of bags.

(AD) COBRA UltraLight Golf Cart Bag, for £ 139.99 at Amazon – buy here

3. Best golf bags: TaylorMade Men’s Pro Cart 4.0 Golf Club bags

7

A great golf bag … at a great priceCredit: Amazon UK

One way to save on a great golf bag is to buy a quality name but invest in an older model (this model dates from 2017, but looks very similar to the latest 2020 design).

This TaylorMade golf bag has everything you need with 14 dividers and seven pockets.

Simply put?

Good bag, generous size and lots of pockets. Light and easy to carry.

(AD) TaylorMade Men’s Pro Cart 4.0 Golf Club Bags, for £ 89.99 at Amazon – buy here

4. Best golf bags: Sun Mountain H2No Superlite Golf Cart Bag

7

The Sun Mountain H2No golf bags are completely waterproof – a must in the UKCredit: The Golf Shop Online

If you play golf in the UK, rain is a must on the course. However, the Sun Mountain H2No Superlite Golf Cart bag protects your clubs from the weather – the brand was the first to introduce waterproof bags.

It has a 14-way top with individual dividing walls and a putter compartment, as well as front-facing pockets.

Did we mention the brilliant seal? From the fabric construction (water-repellent YKK zippers, taped seams, waterproof finish) to the appropriate rain protection (included in the bag’s scope of delivery).

The rain cover ensures absolute waterproofness during use.

It’s super light too, at less than five pounds.

Sun Mountain H2No Superlite Golf Cart Bag, for £ 249.50 in the Golf Shop online – buy here

5. Best golf bags: Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag 2020

7

This Motocaddy golf bag can easily be snapped into a Motocaddy golf cart. Credit: Online Golf

If you need a golf bag that is easy to carry – effortless because it attaches to a compatible golf cart – check out Motocaddy’s extensive and well-rated golf bag series.

This EASILOCK ™ compatible design is made of lightweight PU and nylon and can be attached to a Motocaddy trolley, so you don’t need a strap for the bottom pocket.

With nine compartments for your lunch, valuables and more, a large putter fountain and a 14-way club organizer so that each club has its own space, this design also features a rain hood and an internal umbrella cover, a towel, an accessory hook and a scorecard and pen holder.

This bag is not only practical, it also cuts a good figure on the track.

Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag 2020, for £ 159 at Online Golf – buy here

6. Best golf bags: Callaway Golf 2019 Epic Flash Staff Cart Bag

7

Do you have a lot of stuff This Callaway golf bag is BIGCredit: Amazon UK

Investing in a personal bag has several advantages for the enthusiastic golfer: This Callaway bag is extremely durable, has a striking tour branding and fits practically everything you need.

It’s also very convenient to lug around on the track – you’ll feel like you’re sliding and not straining (though it easily fits a buggy too).

This spacious design includes nine pockets (with a velor-lined valuables pocket and a rangefinder pocket with magnetic closure), a 6-way top with velor-highlighted dividers to protect your rackets, a stable balance base, and an umbrella cover.

‘The bag is LARGE and looks sharp! Lots of pockets for your equipment. The magnetic bags are a brilliant idea.

” Comes with a sturdy vinyl headgear to protect your clubs. Heavy duty construction, well designed and well done, ‘writes a buyer.

(AD) Callaway Golf 2019 Epic Flash Staff Cart Bag, for £ 155.99 at Amazon – buy here

