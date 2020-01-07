6.5 Earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

Loading...

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, the largest of a series of earthquakes that have hit U.S. territory in recent days and caused serious damage in some areas. the tsunami was launched for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. . The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority also reported an island-wide power outage. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Initially, it gave a magnitude of 6.6, but adjusted it later. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the power outage made it difficult to obtain information. Albert Rodríguez, from the southwestern city of Guánica, said that the tsunami sirens went off before officials canceled the alert. “The road is cracked in the middle and it has risen,” he said. Minister Huismano, director of the Seismic Network of Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press that he had no immediate report of damage. or injuries because communications are down for much of the island. He said officials in the large coastal city of Ponce in the south of the country told him there was considerable damage. “We think it will be the biggest earthquake yet,” he said. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.” A magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwestern coastal town of Guanica and severely damaged dozens more. It also caused small landslides and power outages. The quake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, which was a popular tourist attraction in the southwestern town of Guayanilla. Residents of the south of the island were terrified of returning home for fear that another earthquake would cause buildings to fall.The wave of earthquakes in the southern region of Puerto Rico began on the night of 28 December. Victor Huerfano, director of the Puerto Rico seismic network, told the AP that surface earthquakes were occurring along three faults in the southwest region of Puerto Rico: the Lajas Valley, the Montalva Point and Guayanilla Canyon. He said earthquakes occur globally as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate press on Puerto Rico. Rico occurred in October 1918 when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the northwest coast of the island, triggering a tsunami and killing 116 people.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest of a series of earthquakes that have hit the United States in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

A tsunami alert has been issued for Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Puerto Rico Electricity Authority also reported an island-wide power outage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. He initially gave a magnitude of 6.6, but then adjusted it.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the power outage made it difficult to obtain information.

Albert Rodríguez, who is from the southwestern city of Guánica, said that the tsunami sirens had gone off before officials canceled the alert. He said there was widespread damage in his neighborhood.

“The road is cracked in the middle and it has risen,” he said.

Víctor Huérfano, director of the Seismic Network of Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press that he had no immediate reports of damage or injury as communications were down for much of the island. He said officials in the large coastal city of Ponce in the south of the country told him the damage was significant.

“We think it will be the biggest earthquake yet,” he said. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.”

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 that struck early Monday morning collapsed five houses in the coastal city of Guanica, to the southwest, and severely damaged dozens more. It also caused small landslides and power outages.

The quake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, which was a popular tourist attraction in the southwestern town of Guayanilla.

Residents of the southern part of the island are terrified of returning home for fear that another earthquake will cause buildings to fall.

The wave of earthquakes in the southern region of Puerto Rico began on the night of December 28. Victor Huerfano, director of the Puerto Rico seismic network, told the AP that shallow earthquakes occur along three faults in the southwest region of Puerto Rico: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the canyon of Guayanilla.

He said the earthquakes occur globally as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate press on Puerto Rico.

One of the largest and most destructive earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the northwest coast of the island, triggering a tsunami and killing 116 people.

.