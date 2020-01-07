6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid strong seismic activity

Loading...

A USGS map shows the area of ​​Puerto Rico that was hit by an early Tuesday morning earthquake. (USGS)

By DANICA COTO Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Tuesday before sunrise. An aftershock of magnitude 6.0 followed three hours later. They are the largest in a series of earthquakes that have hit US territory in recent days and have caused serious damage in some areas.

Eight people were injured in the city of Ponce near the epicenter of the quake, Mayor Mayita Meléndez told WAPA television.

Article below …

The Puerto Rico Energy Agency said on Twitter that one of the country’s main power plants, located near the epicenter, was damaged. However, the authorities assume that the island will be powered again on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 4:24 a.m. south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Initially it was 6.6, but later it was adjusted. At 7:18 a.m., the 6.0 magnitude aftershock struck the same area. People reported severe shocks and staff from a local radio station reported live in the air that they were leaving their building

After the first quake, a tsunami alarm was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was later canceled.

Albert Rodríguez, who hails from the southwestern city of Guánica, said the tsunami sirens went off before the officials canceled the warning. He said there is widespread damage in his neighborhood.

“The street broke in the middle and rose,” he said.

The Mayor of Guayanilla, Nelson Torres, told NotiUno radio that the church had collapsed in his city’s public square.

Víctor Huérfano, director of the Seismic Network in Puerto Rico, told The Associated Press that it is difficult to get reports of damage or injuries because communication doesn’t work for much of the island. He said officials in Ponce told him there was widespread harm.

“We expect this to be the biggest quake for the time being,” he said. “The aftershocks will continue for some time.”

The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vasquez, told Radioisla shortly before 6 a.m. that there were no immediate deaths. She ordered the government offices to be closed for the day and urged citizens to remain calm and check the damage to their homes only in daylight.

A 5.8 magnitude quake that broke out early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwestern coastal town of Guánica and severely damaged dozens of other homes. It also caused small landslides and blackouts. The quake was followed by a number of smaller temblors.

The shock caused a coastal rock formation to collapse that formed a kind of round window, Punta Ventana, a popular tourist attraction in the southwestern city of Guayanilla.

Residents in the south of the island were afraid to go into their homes because they feared that another quake could cause buildings to collapse.

On the night of December 28, the earthquakes in the southern region of Puerto Rico started. Huérfano informed the AP that flat earthquakes occurred in the southwestern region of Puerto Rico: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon.

He said that the quake will come as a whole when the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes in Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918 when a 7.3 magnitude quake occurred near the island’s northwest coast, causing a tsunami and killing 116 people.