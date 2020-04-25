58 Marvel movies are all rated, the best – to the best

The coronavirus pandemic has now completely wiped out Hollywood, and Marvel movies are no exception. Even some of the finished or almost finished films – “New Mutants” and “Black Widow” – are behind because all cinemas in the United States are closed. With so many people left alone at home right now, I know a lot of people will reconsider their old favorites or re-watch the world of Marvel cinema like my mother. So let’s add fuel to the never-ending debate over which Marvel movie is the best with a long list of ole.

58. “Fantasy four: the rise of silver surfers”

Just fear. General fear. There have been a few bad superhero movies, but the directors turned out to be not bad until Jessica Alba’s painting work as Galactus.

57. “Origin of X-Men: Wolverine”

Absolutely chaotic excitement about how Wolverine got her nails. The first version of Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) has its mouth shut and it should tell you everything you need to know about it.

56. “Electricity”

When Jennifer tried to turn Garner into an action star, it was like five minutes later.

55. “X-Men: The Last Stand”

A condition that does not come from the word “go”. After Brian Singer, the director of the first two X-Men films, lost his first Superman reload attempt, Matthew Vaughn gave way to the last director, Brett Ratner, who became a “Spider-Man” rather than a “Spider-Man” in the superhero genre. box office.

54. “Fantastic Four” (2015)

Maybe there was a good film somewhere – the film (Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara) is guaranteed. But Frankenstein in the film is a plot story behind the horror, which you can see in the final work, which you completely refused.

53. Daredevil

It was “Early 2000: The Movie,” starring Benf Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell and Michael Clark Duncan. The cherry on top of this pit was the song of the cursed Evanescence.

52. “Fantastic Four” (2005)

Tim Story’s first “Fantasy Four” is only there, forcing him to remember. Here, along with Chris Evans, who played Adam’s Flame, Captain America’s journey to join the world of Marvel cinema is growing every year.

51. Penisher (2004)

This Penisher is a direct revenge thriller, and it’s not bad. Thomas Jane’s performance is amazing, but there’s nothing extra that goes beyond a simple genre rate. Installing it in Tampa did not help.

50. “Spider-3”

Maybe evil is better than good here, but Emo Peter Parker’s dance number remains one of the biggest moments in any comedy movie, sorry, haters.

49. “How to duck”

The famous flop at the box office, yes, it’s not “good”. And now, 30 years after the premiere, “Howard Duck” is as interesting as a relic of the 80s.

48. Penisher (1989)

Delph Lundgren and Louis Gossett junior star, 80s grunge on a C-level classic hire. All the value of this news.

47. “Ghost Rider”

For Nick Cage’s film about a friend who rides a Garley and becomes a bone of flame, it’s a surprisingly simple film.

46. ​​”The wonderful spider”

We may never understand what went wrong in Mark Webb’s Spider-Man duology, but Andrew Garfield’s choice to play Peter Parker is still great. This movie makes sure that it doesn’t really make sense.

45. “X-Men”

The beginning of the current wave of superhero movies “X-Men” was cheap and showed it. The novel at the time, now it comes to the budget as a huge expense, because Fox only covered his fingers in the waters of the superhero. Shy.

44. “Wonderful Gulk”

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that it’s part of MCU, as he put Ed Norton in the role of Dr. Banner when he lived in Mark Ruffalo’s Renchins. It is difficult to remember because it is not generally remembered.

43. “Network”

The Marvel fantasy film, directed by Kenneth Brenag, is shot in all angles and theatrical styles. It’s boring, but at least it looks great.

42. “The wonderful spider-2”

The unique hack-n’-slash script from a previous movie presented by Andrew Garfield looked great, and Jamie Foxx peaked as a big villain.

41. “The net: the dark world”

“Dark World”, unlike the first film “Tor”, is certainly not boring. In any case, because it is very difficult and fast, he will face the opposite problem, so he will lose the thing.

40. “Knife: Trinity”

The pre-Deadpool trailer was played by Ryan Reynolds, who is mostly a vampire killer, and his mother’s life threw a liner about it, which may not be a “good” movie, but it’s fun.

39. “X2: X-Men United”

A big step from the first X-Men in both value and quality of production, which is still lacking in the energy path. When you see Alan Cumming as a mutant representing Nightcrawler messages throughout the movie, that’s inappropriate.

38. “Spider-Man”

With the first entry in the Spider-Man franchise, Sam Raimi actually assembled a prototype supermagro film in 2002. Like X-Men, Spider-Man is suffering a lot today, but unlike X-Men, it is “proud of its roots.

37. X-Men: The Apocalypse

If it has a real movie-like structure and the development of some character, it can be a surprisingly simple summer classic. Instead, it’s just a shot of visual adrenaline, I want to see it again, but I’ll never forget it.

36. “The Avengers: The Ultron Age”

Ultron is angry at what it lacks – a feeling that often moves the overall plot of the Marvel cinematic world forward. As in the first film “Avengers”, its weaknesses are overcome by the work of great characters.

35. “Avengers”

The point is, often relying on reminders of MCU movies (if you don’t know or don’t know what Tesseract is, how are you kid). But the novelty of Marvel’s first big superhero team was not easy, director Joss Vedon skillfully balanced his ensemble, gave everyone a lot of opportunities, none of which will ever lag behind.

34. “Knife”

The rubbish in the movie “B” is very good, because it has the same purpose: bloody, cunning, wonderful. Blade, by the way, remains the only comic book character other than Shaquille O’Neal’s “Steel”, despite the fact that Marvel’s “Black Panther” is scheduled for release in 2018.

33. “The Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Revenge”

Then they got the directorial duo “Crank” called “Neveldina / Taylor”. It was a spirit-inspired choice, as The Spirit of Revenge was very helpful, as you probably would have in a PG-13 comic book. Shame on Mark Neveldina and Brian Taylor for feeling stressed to break up the tandem.

32. “Captain America: the first guard of revenge”

Many people like to complain that all superhero movies are the same. But it was a very good film about World War II.

31. “Guardians of the Galaxy”

From a plot point of view, it never complements anything, but the strength of the cast and the amazing world they do it.

30. “2nd century”

Favorite specialist Guillermo del Toro took it all into his own hands and overtook it by 11 o’clock. Many vampires, lots of blood, cut people – and, of course, baddies who can open their sides and swallow a man’s head.

29. “The Great Hero 6”

Disney Animation Studios made the Marvel movie, and it’s very sweet. Of course, this is a small version of Marvel, but it does not allow him to be completely satisfied.

28. “Captain Marvel”

Good, but Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” seems to have contributed to Phase 3 of the Marvel cinematic world. Right now it’s a very inappropriate movie.

27. “Guardians of the 2nd volume of the galaxy”

The improvement in the first film and the incredible enjoyment from the moment – but it never fits into the whole, as many sublotics deviate from the main event and deprive it of its emotional impact. If it had just gotten into the plot, it would have been the top 5 comic film.

26. “Iron Man”

It was a reminder of Robert Downey Jr. on a small big screen, and he was perfect in his early history of transforming Tony Stark from a billionaire gamer to a billionaire gamer.

25. “Avengers: Endgame”

This movie is angry, far away. In fact, it ‘s a big mess. In addition, it is wonderful and impressive and fun, but also includes a few personal moments. I wish it was good, but I’m glad I had all the movies I needed to put together the plot arcs of 21 movies.

24. “People”

In 2003, the wave of modern superhero films was still in its infancy, and An Lee had an experience with the best comic film director, Hulk. What he has created is a wonderful melodrama with visual styles for monkey funny panels. It didn’t go down well with the audience, but “Hulk” remains one of the most entertaining and entertaining Marvel films to date.

23. “The wolf”

It was like a legitimately pleasant melodrama action movie. Of course, this video turns into a battle for the boss of the game, but for the most part it is a real movie.

22. “Punisher: war zone”

If the previous movie “Penisher” was melodramatic and well-thought-out, it would be just murder. Great.

21. “Uom”

How to resist Tom Hardy’s comedy? This movie knows exactly who he wants to be, and he is dumb and funny and knows nothing else. It’s very interesting.

20. “X-Men: the future, the past”

His time travel is illogical, but “Future Past Days” is still very interesting, because epicly it is not very difficult. “Back to the Future” has long taught that if you make the right sound, you can get rid of a lot of logical jumps.

18. “Deadpool”

Deadpool is great in the difficult and angry times we live in. It means aggressive violence and stubbornness, it was an emotional release for us.

17. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”

The main series of “X-Men” has never reached any size, but at least “Dark Phoenix” finishes everything with the best power of the series. The train sequence in the third act is the best action of the movies.

16. “Spider-Man: away from home”

It’s a pity that Avengers: Endgame isn’t dealing with a big fall, but it’s still as visual as it is in MCU, and Jake Gillenhaal’s Mystery is all the time of evil. With this, my friend considers all the way.

15. “X-Men: First Class”

The first X-Men movie to be described as “fun”. These two films are intertwined, story-based, but the touch of director Matthew Vaughn is so calm and pleasant that it works in any situation, thanks to a great performance that includes Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy.

14. “Spider-Man: return home”

Not only is it the best Spider-Man movie, but it’s also a great way to enjoy stage stealing. Michael Keaton is one of the best villains in Marvel in Vulture.

13. “Deadpool 2”

Although you can sometimes get a very serious and emo scene from the TV series “Deadpool”, the rest of the film is very strange, and more fun and interesting than the original.

12. “Ant”

“Ant” Man was the first for MCU as a direct comedy. It’s very good, it has a decent ingot. Apart from Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Maine, Michael Pena is a real situation like Scott Lang’s best friend and ex-husband.

11. “Ants and Wasps”

It’s always a bit annoying, it’s not completely in the state of “War of Infinity”, but it’s very pleasant. The evangelist was so good at Lily Wasp that I was so retroactively angry that she didn’t give me the costume from the previous Ant movie.

10. “Doctor Strange”

If it doesn’t relate to all the necessary elements of the release story, Doctor Strange may be the best film in Marvel. Here is the power of the amazing visual imagination shown here. People love to talk about the magic of cinema – “Doctor Strange” – one of the only movies I saw as an adult, but the notion of having an amazing feeling like a child who has been missing for a long time.

9. “Spider-2”

It is a film that fully understands its main character and makes it so impressive for a long time. Yes, Peter Parker is a superhero, but he is also a college kid who works to pay for rent in physics classes at the university. Peter may be under pressure and may be involved in anything.

8. “Iron Man 3”

As far as I know, this is the movie “Iron Man”. Anyway, Shane Black got into MCU and was able to legally make Shane Black with all the ingenuity and rawness you would expect from him. In all of these films, it accurately reflects the authorial identity we want.

7. “Tor: Ragnarok”

Enjoy carefully. It may be the funniest of all the movies of 2017, so we can’t love it.

6. “Captain America: Civil War”

Duplicate the previous two best Marvel movies to get the Civil War. It accumulates emotional payments that all disconnected Marvel movies can’t really provide. As an action film, it is the best of the superhero genre.

5. “Avengers: War of Infinity”

You can argue that “War of Infinity” does not go by itself as a full-fledged film, because it begins with the second act. But I don’t care. The culmination of this decade of joint global experimentation should be on the shoulders of previous films. The fact that he has accumulated such deep emotional shocks – it really works.

4. “Black Panther”

It took a while to deal with the standard “films of origin” – it is not an easy task to acquaint the audience with the world of Wakanda, and it may take an additional 15-20 minutes to identify additional characters – but still the most important superhero film. Surprisingly, Disney writer / director Ryan Kougler allowed this open political statement to be the most open political mega-budget film I’ve ever seen. Also, when I join the list of superlatives: Michael Jordan offers the best performance in a superhero movie. Good sir.

3. “Spider-Man: To the Spider”

The best superhero movies and movies in general are really human. And “Spider-Aitys” is as real as in the movies, despite the fact that it is animated, fictional and spider-like.

2. “Logan”

James Mangold’s Little West is a game changer for the entire superhero genre, and these movies try to live up to your expectations. This is a great movie by any standard. Where “Civil War” elevates the genre, “Logan” wants to be something completely different, and we will all improve on it.

1. “Captain America: Winter Soldier”

Before the start of the Civil War and, finally, Avengers: War of Infinity in 2018, the Rousseau brothers, who entered the MSU of directing “Winter Soldier”, had a strong influence on the “Winter Soldier”. This is a classic spy thriller. Robert Redford as a bad person is a very nice person.