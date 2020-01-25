577 HP Not enough? Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster powered up

Spare parts specialist Wheelsandmore has just unveiled its new upgrade package for the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, working its tuning magic on both the appearance of the car and its performance.

Specifically, the tuner has developed three different upgrade packages. The level 1 package involves a modification of the ECU and the installation of a new air filter to increase the power of the twin-turbo V8 by 4.0 liters, which is usually 585 hp (577 hp), up to at 650 hp and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque for only 2,251 euros (or $ 2,812).

Related: Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Orders £ 30,000 Premium Over Coupe in UK

If customers want a little more grunt, they can opt for the Level 2 package which adds a set of sporty catalytic converters to provide a combined torque of 670 hp and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm). This kit is much more expensive and costs 7,479 euros ($ 8,344). The last but not the least is the Level 3 pack at a price of 16,723 euros ($ 18,658) which adds expanded turbochargers for a total of 750 hp and a torque of 634 lb-ft (860 Nm). The aftermarket company said it could easily extract more than 800 hp from the AMG GT R Roadster, but believes it would have an impact on driving.

To accompany the engine upgrades, Wheelsandmore has also equipped the sports car with KW Variant 4 threaded handsets which come with a hydraulic lift system to help avoid scratching the front.

The changes made are complemented by newly designed wheels measuring 20 × 10.5 at the front and 21 × 12.5 at the rear with 275/30 and 325/25 tires respectively. A set of alloys with tires and sensors from the standard tire pressure monitoring system will set you back 11,513 euros ($ 12,845).

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…