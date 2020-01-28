55,000 students attended this new exhibition in NYC Auschwitz

Text by Channon Hodge; Video by Channon Hodge and Diana Diroy, CNN

(CNN) – There is a red and pink ruffled dress for toddlers. A red buckle shoe with cut out slits. Clear and meerschaum colored liquor bottles.

Remains of life stolen during the Holocaust are among the more than 700 objects exhibited in “Auschwitz. Not too long ago. Not far away,” an exhibition at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to end in January, but was extended to August 2020 after more than 100,000 visitors.

“The woman who owned this shoe, unfortunately, we don’t know anything about her,” said one of the exhibition managers, Luis Ferreiro. “These objects are the only thing that has survived a human being. Everything else is literally ashes in the wind.”

Around 40,000 visitors to the exhibition were students from the New York public school, who saw the stories behind these objects in groups and heard directly from survivors. A total of around 55,000 students took part.

In New York City, anti-Semitic hate crimes have risen by 63 percent since 2018, ranging from vandalism to attacks. In January, the city’s Ministry of Education expanded its partnership with the museum and offered free entry to public students ages 12 and up and their families.

The department will also work closely with some local schools to send eighth and tenth grade classes on field trips to the museum. Officials said they hope the lessons of the exhibition from the past will have reverberating effects on the present.

“We have seen an astounding increase in swastika vandalism in New York, which has contributed to the high number of anti-Semitic hate crimes,” said Deborah Lauter, executive director of the New York City Hate Crime Bureau. “By studying the Holocaust, students learn the meaning of this symbol and learn where stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination can lead.”

Fight hate

The researchers found that the number of anti-Semitic acts worldwide had increased steadily when a shooter murdered 11 people in a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018. One in five respondents said that the Jewish people had an overwhelming influence on politics and the media, and the same number made Jewish behavior responsible for anti-Semitism against them.

The exhibition’s artifacts, videos and stories explain how anti-Semitic feelings led to the murder of millions of Jews by the Nazis. Researchers estimate that around 1 million Jews were murdered in Auschwitz alone, along with over 100,000 Poles, Russian soldiers, Roma, LGBTQ people, political dissidents, and anyone who the Nazis classified as “undesirable.”

The end of the murders came exactly 75 years ago with the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. The anniversary is celebrated around the world on the International Holocaust Memorial Day.

“Auschwitz became a place where all this life and stories came together and most of them were taken from Earth,” said Ferreiro. “And now it’s the opposite.”

Ferreiro is the director of Musealia, a family business known for the hugely successful “Bodies … the Exhibition”.

In 2013 Ferreiro turned to Holocaust expert Robert Jan van Pelt to convince him to tell the story of Auschwitz together in a traveling exhibition. Her team met in partnership with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum to share the story behind Auschwitz with an audience who may never visit the concentration camp in Poland. They wanted to bring the Holocaust into focus again – to death, yes, but also to life.

When van Pelt first worked with Ferreiro, he thought that the lessons in Auschwitz were indelible. He learned that he was wrong.

“National Socialism was a society in which the distinction between truth and lies was no longer important,” said van Pelt. “We are back in a situation that Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Hitler as well as (Hermann) Göring and Heinrich (Himmler) would recognize as their own.”

glass bottles

Sharing the history of Auschwitz outside the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland has freed the curators to reconfigure the storytelling.

The three-story exhibition takes visitors through the history of the Jews in Europe, through the series of cultural developments that made Auschwitz possible, and shows the atmosphere of the camp.

“You can’t just start in 1940 when Auschwitz was founded,” said van Pelt. “Auschwitz was created on the history of racism, the history of hatred and the history of imperial politics.”

They borrowed and built part of the barracks directly from Auschwitz-Birkenau and put a huge freight wagon from the time in front of the exhibition doors.

The desk of the German SS commander Rudolf Höss is here, along with photos of his wife, who watch his children play in the gardens of the first and smaller camp in Auschwitz. Many of these objects can be seen outside of Poland for the first time, others have been borrowed from a dozen museums around the world.

However, the objects that create the most feeling seem harmless: buttons and shirts, shoes and socks, bottles.

You can imagine what the vodka bottles smelled like when they were filled with alcohol at the Jacób-Haberfeld factory in Oświęcim, a town where the first concentration camp called Auschwitz was later built.

The bottles contain the remains of a city synagogue and other items that tell the story of a city whose population at one point was 50% Jewish.

Alfons and Felicia Haberfeld belonged to a traditional Jewish family, whose liquor store and factory had been in existence for over 100 years. The couple decided to further expand their success and bring rehearsals to the 1939 New York City World’s Fair.

The Haberfeld found new fans there and soon after they boarded an ocean liner to return to the two-year-old daughter they had left with their grandmother. War broke out on the ship in Poland and the couple never made it home. They first went to Scotland before finally settling in the United States.

They would later learn that their home had been confiscated by the German government. Her daughter, grandmother, and the rest of the family hid, but were eventually discovered by the Nazis. It wasn’t long before they were sent to a concentration camp and murdered shortly after their arrival.

A pink dress

The once peaceful city of Oświęcim was one of many cities that the Nazis annexed across Poland and then “Germanized”. The Jews living there were rounded up, taken to ghettos and later deported to concentration camps.

The exhibition explains how the Germans’ first concentration camp in Oświęcim intended to be afraid of dissenters, using Polish political prisoners, Russian soldiers and other outcasts.

During the war, Germany needed more and more workers to work in its mines and industrial locations. Between 1942 and 1943, the SS built more concentration camps near the small town of Oświęcim, the most deadly of which would be Birkenau. We now know this group of camps simply as Auschwitz.

The Germans also abandoned plans to use captured soldiers and prisoners as workers and instead turned to their most hated group – the Jews. Tens of thousands of capable Jewish workers lived in the nearby Slovak Republic. The Germans initially only wanted to introduce these capable Jews and leave the young, old and sick behind. The Slovak government told its ally Germany that they had to take everyone with them.

“In a way, the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, comes through the back door in Auschwitz,” said van Pelt when he told the story in the exhibition. “It wasn’t that Birkenau was planned with this goal in mind, but it was because a group of potential slave workers were no longer available. They identified the Jews as a suitable replacement for the Soviet prisoners of war, but they had to solve, quote-not- Quote, the problem of the Jews who couldn’t work. That’s how the murder begins. “

The Germans decided to take all the Jews of the Slovak Republic and kill those who could not work when they arrived. The decision was a seed that grew and grew. As Hitler’s “final solution” took shape in German territory, Auschwitz became more and more complex, gas chambers and crematoriums were built, and by 1943 over 300,000 Jews from all over Europe had been murdered there.

On September 6, 1943, this number included the owner of a red-pink, ruffled dress and the family of Jacob Klipper.

Klipper left his family in Vienna in 1939 when the persecution of Jews was widespread across Europe. He had taken his family’s belongings, including his daughter’s pink dress, and had traveled to what was then Palestine to prepare for his family to join him, although the country was almost closed to Jewish immigration.

The Jewish people were once allowed to flock to other countries, including the United States. Van Pelt and numerous other reports say that many had their doors almost closed in the mid-1930s.

“The world protests, but Hitler says nobody wants to take it,” said van Pelt, referring to a famous speech by Hitler in January 1939, some of which can be heard in the exhibition. “If you are the friend of the Jews, if you think the Jews are in a tough business, please open your doors, take them. I’m happy to give you our Jews.”

“And in a perverse way he was right,” said van Pelt. “The world was basically not ready to accept Jewish refugees. For Hitler, this is also a kind of indication that he can do what he wants with his Jews. That the world doesn’t care.”

The last blow against Jewish emigration came when the United States entered the war in 1941. The Second World War prevented Klipper from moving his family from Vienna or returning to them before they were sent to Auschwitz in 1943 and murdered there.

A red shoe

The red shoe is in the first large room of the exhibition. It is located in a glass showcase and stands in the spotlight by itself. It is opposite a piece of wall and barbed wire straight from the warehouse.

“These shoes … we explained them in a simple form,” said Luis Ferreiro. “Because we believe that each of them is a fragment of history and has its own echo – its own voice.”

There is radio silence around this shoe and it is extremely quiet in all other rooms. A class full of young, mostly African-American high school students is walking around with a tour guide. They don’t pull out cell phones. You are not joking around.

The visitors who speak speak softly. There is the father who draws his children to tell more about a map of the Jewish population in Europe before the Holocaust.

A woman asks the young man if he also has a tallit at home. She saw the sacred scarf given to the boys at their mitzvah bar explained in a glass display case in the exhibition. You wouldn’t normally see that when a man died, he says. A tallit stays with a man all his life and should be buried with him, he says. It is therefore significant that the owner of the tallit in the exhibition sent him to his family, knowing that he might never see him again.

Another woman who visits the exhibition shares with a stranger that she is simply overwhelmed by the diagrams and maps and the books and publications that the Nazis used to justify their war against the Jews. The most surprising thing was the complexity of the lies. She regretted coming alone because everything was so overwhelming.

Many may avoid coming to this exhibition for fear of it, but the woman says she is happy that she did come. The exhibition made her realize something. She sees that the Jewish people will always be here. She says they will survive despite everything.

Missing objects

The Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman lived in Auschwitz, although she entered at the age of 11. Few Jewish children survived there for a long time.

“I was very impressed with the exhibition,” said Brandman, who visited the exhibition with other survivors before it was opened to the public.

She is now 88 years old, but most of the survivors are older or have died. Her story is not in the museum, nor are there pieces and details for many of the others who died in the camps without remembering them.

She was only eleven when she and her three sisters got off the train in Auschwitz in August 1943. She and her younger sisters Rutka and Macia were immediately asked to go left. In an undetected moment, Brandman ran right to her older sister Mila, who was destined for work.

She said she knew that leaving her younger sisters meant leaving her to die alone in the gas chamber.

She survived almost a year and a half in the barracks, through illness, through Mila’s death in the same gas chambers, and through the death march. It was liberated by American and Russian troops in 1945. She later became a teacher and now lives in New York City.

She says the exhibition doesn’t convey the real horror of the camps. That doesn’t work, she says. Still, she asks people to visit the museum and not storm through. It may take at least three hours to see the entire exhibition, although you can easily spend more. She hopes that in a way it will do something against the Holocaust deniers and those who have simply forgotten their meaning.

“And you know that 41% of the population have never heard of it?” Brandman asked.

She remembers the exact statistics from a 2018 conference of the conference on Jewish material claims against Germany, which found that 41% of those polled didn’t know what Auschwitz was.

“I never forget, not for a minute, my brothers and sisters, never forget the horror that has been inflicted on us,” said Brandman. “And people don’t even know? I’m still alive and people don’t know?”

