52-week high for AAPL ahead of Tuesday's earnings report

The AAPL share hit a new 52-week high with the opening of the market this morning. The highest previous in the past 12 months was $ 319.99, and the stock immediately hit $ 320.25.

As of this writing, it’s about $ 322 …

In addition to the 52-week high this morning, the stock hit yesterday’s historic high at $ 319.23. This gave the company a market capitalization of $ 1399 billion, ahead of Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

While a 52-week high doesn’t mean much in isolation, supply chain reports, government data and consumer surveys all indicate that Apple reports solid financial data in the report. Tuesday results. There is some indication that last year’s models are selling better than expected.

A CIRP report suggested that the three iPhone 11 models accounted for 69% of iPhone sales in the United States during the holiday quarter, but also reported a decline in ASP.

Unsurprisingly, the cheaper iPhone 11 was the most popular, accounting for 39% of all iPhones sold. The year-old iPhone XR also continues to sell well at its newly reduced price of $ 599.

Comparing the range of vacation iPhones between 2018 and 2019, CIRP reports that the average selling price fell from $ 839 in December 2018 to around $ 809. As Apple cut prices for the iPhone 11 by $ 50, some level of ASP decline was to be expected.

IPhone sales in China are also doing well after a difficult period.

IPhone sales growth is accelerating in China, Apple’s second market after the United States. The 6% year-on-year growth observed in September and October of last year reached 18.7% in December, according to official data from the Chinese government (…)

The achievement of significant growth in China is particularly impressive at a time when the overall market is declining: total smartphone shipments to the country have declined by more than 13% year-on-year.

The base model iPhone 11 is considered a particular factor, offering many of the features of the flagship Pro model at a much more affordable price.

And earlier this week, Apple reportedly asked TSMC to increase production of A13 chips.

The report says demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is “outpacing the market and Apple’s expectations.” In turn, Apple is asking TSMC to increase production of the A13 processor to meet this demand. A person who spoke to Bloomberg specifically cited the entry-level iPhone 11 as “a particular engine for increased demand.”

Apple is expected to release its first quarter 2020 (fourth quarter 2019) financial results on Tuesday. In addition to finding out how the company fared during the holiday quarter, investors will be eager to hear Apple’s indications for the current quarter.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hIb0mVoNyE (/ integrated)