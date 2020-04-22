50th annual Earth Day usually takes put nowadays

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd just about every year and this year marks the 50th situation.

It is greatly acknowledged as the premier secular observance in the world.

Earth Day was began in 1970 because of to increasing environmental issues, significantly around air pollution brought on by leaded gases.

Much more than a person billion people in around 190 countries rejoice the function each individual year.

In honor of Earth Day, below are some points and figures about our house planet (from NASA):