500 new jobs are to be created on 16 hectares of land in the commercial area

A logistics investor and developer has acquired 16 hectares of development land in Silkwood Business Park.

The national logistics company PLP will now submit a prospective planning application for a two-tier logistics / storage system to the Wakefield Council.

New page: The marked area has been taken over by PLP.

PLP will speculatively develop the properties from summer 2020. Completion is scheduled for spring 2021.

The Silkwood Business Park in Wakefield is located next to junction 40 of the M1 and is an established business location.

Matthew Fitton, PLP Development Manager, said: ‘The Silkwood Park acquisition strengthens PLP’s strategic position in the Yorkshire region following the recent acquisitions in Leeds and Sheffield.

“The proximity of the location to Junction 40 of the M1 should appeal to both national and regional companies.

“We are happy to present our speculative development proposals and create up to 500 new jobs when the units are filled and fully operational.

“In line with PLP’s long-term sustainability guidelines, we’re installing rooftop solar panels, multiple electrical charging stations for vehicles, and infrastructure for users to improve these replicas.”

Richard Saul, Head of UK Asset Management, Ivanhoé Cambridge, said: “Our continued investment through UKLV in prime locations where we are confident that they will develop speculatively means that we are significantly outperforming the core logistic assets ,

“We look forward to welcoming the occupiers to this development in due course.”