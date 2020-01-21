50 years later, a marine finally gets his Purple Heart

Ronald Botch didn’t want to talk about the war when he returned from Vietnam five decades ago, where he suffered pelvic and nerve damage to his leg.

After the conflict dragged on and there was no end in sight in 1968, the war had become deeply unpopular and had led to protests across the country. Many soldiers like Botch did not feel welcome when they returned.

“They protested and called us baby killers and the like,” said Salisbury Township residents on Monday.

So he didn’t mind regaining the military medals he received for his service with the Marines, where he was given the rank of non-commissioned officer.

“You just didn’t talk about it,” he said.

Last year his wife Catherine told him to try to get these medals so that his two sons could see what he had done for his country. The attitude towards Vietnam veterans has changed, she suspected.

“I told him he was a hero,” she said.

So Botch turned to US MP Susan Wild’s office, one of the first times that a voter contacted Lehigh Valley Congresswoman for help getting military medals. Wild held a ceremony on Monday to give Botch his Purple Heart and several other medals. Ronald (71) and Catherine (69) participated with their sons James (36) and John (33).

Wild shared the story of Botch: he joined the Marine Corps at the age of 19. In 1968 he was sent to Vietnam. The same year he was wounded when the truck he was in hit a landmine for which he received the Purple Heart. The medal, the oldest military award that was still given to members of the military service, is given to wounded people who work in the military service.

Botch was released in 1970. The Purple Heart is one of five awards he received on Monday. The others are the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

“I’m very proud of you,” Wild said to Botch during the event. “I’m sure your family is too.”

Catherine hopes that more veterans will come forward and claim their service medals.

“They have to admit that what they did was special, especially those who hide it so much,” she said. “And they need to know and realize that it was a gift that I gave to the country.”

On Monday, Botch had his two sons in mind.

“The important thing is that they know what I’ve been through and they think I deserve it,” he said.

© 2020 The Morning Call (Allentown, Pennsylvania) – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.