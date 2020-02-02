50 years ago, Pontiac’s GTO Super Bowl Ad Humbled Us All

Before 1970, Pontiac wanted to confirm its position as GM’s ‘Fun’ brand for the new decade. It was supposed to make America know who the bad guys in Detroit were. And it started to do that with the Humbler, a GTO feature package that debuted in the brand’s advertisement during the big game.

In it, a cunning boy dribbles through a drive-in restaurant in his 1970 GTO, gazing before disappearing into the night. Before he goes on the road, he makes sure that he impresses by turning a switch.

But what did that switch do? It turned on the loud exhaust in the exhaust system that would give more throat and a small boost of power to the 400 or 455 cubic inch V8 under the hood with the push of a button. Exactly the kind of things you need to peacock around your local burger joint, right?

Apparently not for everyone. Certainly, similar systems had long been installed by hot rodders, and variable loudness outlets are fairly common in today’s sports cars, but this Hagerty piece says that the function, called Vacuum Operated Exhaust, or VOE, did not last long. Despite the launch of the feature with this Super Bowl ad, the recording speed was so low that only about 240 GTOs were ever equipped before the option was canned.

But the fact that the function was stopped quickly does not matter. The advertisement made a splash at the beginning of the year and set the tone for the Pontiacs before 1970, with or without the special loud button. And that is exactly what a Super Bowl ad should do.

