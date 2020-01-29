50 soldiers suffered brain injuries in Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pentagon increased the number of US soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries to an Iraqi air force base earlier this month in the Iranian missile attack earlier this month to 50, the third time the number of injuries has increased.

The new death toll disproves President Donald Trump’s initial claim that no Americans were injured. Days after the attack, the military said 11 soldiers had been injured. The Pentagon announced last week that 34 US soldiers had been injured.

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday that 16 other service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Of the 50, Campbell said, 31 service members had returned to work.

Service members have been treated in Iraq or military health centers, including the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest U.S. military hospital outside of the continental United States, and a U.S. military hospital in Kuwait.

Trump originally announced that the January 8 rocket attack on Ain al-Asad, Iraqi air force base that Iran carried out in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that killed the most powerful Iranian general, Qassem, did not injure any troops had been Soleimani, January 3rd. The military reported that concussion or traumatic brain injury symptoms were not reported immediately after the strike and in some cases did not become known until days later. Many were in bunkers before almost a dozen Iranian ballistic missiles detonated.

After the Pentagon reported on January 17 that eleven service members with concussion-like symptoms had been evacuated from Iraq, Trump said: “I heard they had a headache and a few other things … and I can report that it is not very much is serious. “He said he did not consider the injuries to be as severe as that of troops struck by street bombs in Iraq.

Traumatic brain injury [TBI] has become an increasing problem for the military in recent years as medicine has improved understanding of the causes and effects on brain function. It can involve various degrees of impaired thinking, memory, vision, hearing, and other functions. The severity and duration of the injury can vary widely.

According to the Department of Defense, more than 375,000 TBI cases occurred in the military between 2000 and 2018. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a severe TBI can lead to death or prolonged periods of coma or amnesia.

