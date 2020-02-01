50 pounds of crystal stolen from jeweler: “At least they left me a stone”

By
Bob Heales
-
0
21
50 pounds of crystal stolen from jeweler:

Jody Howard, the owner of Oro Jewelry, said a thief set off with a 50-pound quartz crystal. The thief left a rock in place.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A jewelry store in southeastern Portland was the victim of a collapse on Wednesday morning.

The thief left with a 50-pound quartz crystal, the owner says.

“It’s something you would almost see in a museum, it’s beautiful,” said Jody Howard, the owner.

Oro Jewelry has been on Hawthorne Boulevard for more than a year now. Howard has completely redesigned her jewelry store, a true success story for small businesses.

“I held Saturday markets for ten years, I sold jewelry throughout the United States for 15 years,” Howard said.

At the beginning of Wednesday, around 3 a.m., a man can lurk in the window before hurling a large rock through Oro’s window. In a few moments he lifts the crystal the size of a football past broken glass and runs away with the $ 500 score.

“I feel like someone knew it was there, I don’t think it was completely random,” Howard said.

The crystal is a translucent smoky gray color with serrated edges. Although not entirely rare, they are not often as large as this one.

A new window was installed in her store today, after she was tagged with paint. Even more vandalism that Howard should worry about.

Jody Howard, the owner of Oro Jewelry, said a thief set off with a 50-pound quartz crystal. The thief left a rock in place.

“Every night we get hit,” Howard said. “There is a lot of graffiti there … it looks very sad and it is terrible, because that is not how I want my company to be seen.”

Despite the setback and – as she believes – the crystal is unlikely to be found, Howard remains optimistic.

“At least they left me a stone instead of the one they stole,” Howard said.

45.505106
-122.675026

. (TagsToTranslate) news

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here