50 pounds of crystal stolen from jeweler: “At least they left me a stone”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A jewelry store in southeastern Portland was the victim of a collapse on Wednesday morning.

The thief left with a 50-pound quartz crystal, the owner says.

“It’s something you would almost see in a museum, it’s beautiful,” said Jody Howard, the owner.

Oro Jewelry has been on Hawthorne Boulevard for more than a year now. Howard has completely redesigned her jewelry store, a true success story for small businesses.

“I held Saturday markets for ten years, I sold jewelry throughout the United States for 15 years,” Howard said.

At the beginning of Wednesday, around 3 a.m., a man can lurk in the window before hurling a large rock through Oro’s window. In a few moments he lifts the crystal the size of a football past broken glass and runs away with the $ 500 score.

“I feel like someone knew it was there, I don’t think it was completely random,” Howard said.

The crystal is a translucent smoky gray color with serrated edges. Although not entirely rare, they are not often as large as this one.

A new window was installed in her store today, after she was tagged with paint. Even more vandalism that Howard should worry about.

“Every night we get hit,” Howard said. “There is a lot of graffiti there … it looks very sad and it is terrible, because that is not how I want my company to be seen.”

Despite the setback and – as she believes – the crystal is unlikely to be found, Howard remains optimistic.

“At least they left me a stone instead of the one they stole,” Howard said.

