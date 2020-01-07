50 most anticipated films of 2020

Loading...

Goodbye, 2019 movies – let’s face it, we love you, but you are last year. Hello, 2020 films, in which we can expect more superheroes, one or three sequels (late and others), some intriguing remakes (live-action and Americanized, respectively), a handful of animated films , a slew of horror films, your prestigious dramas and your primo comedies. What is old is, again, new. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are bad boys again. Tom Cruise becomes a top gun again. How about a group of new generation ghosts? Welcome back, Bill and Ted, we missed you.

There are also a handful of interesting little films, new projects by great directors (David Fincher! Sofia Coppola! Wes Anderson!), And what is sure to surprise on the left. The following list is far from exhaustive – we have tried to highlight the main movies we are planning (is anyone really looking forward to another version of Scooby Doo, even if they call it Scoob !?), and even then, we could not access everything that piqued our curiosity.

In addition, there are some question marks regarding the 2020 release dates: the next 12 months could bring us new movies from Ridley Scott (The Last Duel), Guillermo Del Toro (Nightmare Alley), David Lowery (The Green Knight), George Clooney (Good Morning, Midnight), Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Spotlight’s Tom McCarthy (Stillwater), Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), Taika Waititi (Next Goal Wins) , a Leos Carax musical with Adam Driver (Annette), a Rebecca remake by Ben Wheatley, a redesign of The Craft, a Velvet Underground doc by Todd Haynes, a Macbeth version by Joel Coen, and the debut as a director Alan Yang from Master of None (Tigertail). Or we may not see these gems until 2021 or beyond. The Magic 8-Ball says “Answer misty, try again” … that’s why they are TOTAL here. In addition, do not even get started on the avalanche of foreign language films to be determined from the festival circuit which, we hope, will travel to our shores before the end of the year. We pray for an abundant non-English harvest.

We are confident that the 50 films below, however, offer an overview of what 2020 has to offer. These are the movies people will be talking about for the next year. Start marking your calendars.