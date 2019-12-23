50 Cent leaves $ 100K to rent Toys & # 39; R & # 39; Us for your son Sire

Loading...

Nothing says the holidays more than renting a complete Toys & # 39; R & # 39; store Us and let your child go crazy on a private shopping spree.

That's what rapper 50 Cent, 44, did for his son Sire, 7, the weekend before Christmas.

The star posted a video on Twitter that showed the boy enthusiastically grabbing gifts in a frenzy of expenses after being told to help himself in the new store in the Paramus, NJ chain.

"Everything is yours, really, so you should choose what you want, right?" 50 Cent instructed his son with his now former partner, actress Daphne Joy.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, paid the chain $ 100,000 to close the store while his youngest son made the holiday car, according to E! News.

The expensive gesture, and some might argue, lenient, was clearly a big surprise to Sire, who is shown choosing Lego set boxes, playing with a lightsaber from "Star Wars" and hugging Geoffrey, the mascot of the giraffe Toys & # 39; R & # 39; Us.

"When I asked my dad about the" WHOLE Toys R Us SHOP "for Christmas, I didn't think he really would, but he did," said a post on the Instagram pages for the boy and his mother, Daphne Joy. "Thanks dad! Best Christmas ever!

A decal on the store floor, located in Westfield Garden State Plaza, read "Sire’s Toys R Us" and featured a cartoon of the second grade student.

"Christmas came early for Sire lol," King said in his Instagram story. "Dad got Sire all the LEGOs, but not only all the LEGOs, but all the Toys R’ Us.

And what do you say to dad? Say: "I love you!" The Lord is in a state of shock and disbelief. "

50 Cent fans reacted with admiration on Twitter.

"You're so cool, I can't imagine how good it felt to do that for your baby," wrote a follower.

Another published: "The best gift a father can give his children and that is a better life than he had. 50, you 💯 !!!!!"

But at least one realist said: "You could have shared some of those toys with the less fortunate children who are not so lucky, some children do not receive any gifts versus one that can get everything they want! Help the needy !

Sire's Christmas shopping spree may not even be the most extravagant of the season: Kris Jenner, 64, surprised her granddaughter Stormi with a playhouse larger than most New Yorkers apartments, a vlog of the one-year-old mother, Kylie Jenner, 22. , he revealed Monday.

Maybe 50 Cent and Jenner should have taken out a sheet from the book of their companion celeb Cardi B, who was recently seen paying $ 5,000 in gifts for disadvantaged children.

TMZ reported that the 27-year-old singer and actress bought everything from toy cars to dollhouses for lucky recipients during her charitable expedition to a Target store in Miami.

.