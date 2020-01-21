'50 and 5 'program that offers free adoption of pets by the Casper Humane Society

Giselle (courtesy of the Casper Humane Society)

CASPER, Wyo. – A so-called “50 and 5” program, which is due to return in February, offers people over 50 the opportunity to take in pets from five years free of charge.

The American Pensioners Association Wyoming announced on Tuesday January 21 that its Casper Action Team is working with the Casper Humane Society to offer the program. Pets can be adopted free of charge throughout the month.

“Pets offer both camaraderie and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those over 50,” said Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming. “We are happy to help our members and anyone over 50 in Casper find a friend who suits them.”

The Casper Humane Society states that the program can help people who are unable to meet adoption fees and find animal companions.

“We look forward to partnering with AARP Wyoming to keep both our customers and older animals company,” said Craig Cummings of the Casper Humane Society. “Sometimes the modest adoption fees are the only thing that stands in the way of adoption. Hopefully this partnership can help some overcome this.”

Dog ownership can have health benefits for owners.

“A study published in the Swedish publication Scientific Reports in 2017 found that dog ownership reduced the risk of death to people living alone by 33 percent and the risk of cardiovascular death by 36 percent,” the press release said. “Your chances of having a heart attack have decreased by 11 percent. The study also suggests that the risk of death among dog owners in households with more than one person has decreased by 11 percent and the risk of cardiovascular deaths by 15 percent. “

“The particularly sharp decline among individual owners may be due to the fact that they are most likely to interact with and walk with dogs. Owners of all types may be less stressed, which reduces the risk of a heart attack. “

The Casper Humane Society is emergency housing at 849 East E. Steet in Casper and is not funded by the city, state, or federal government.

“The facility has a 10,000 square meter structure and two additional pods, each with seven extra large indoor-outdoor kennels,” added the publication. “The Humane Society will require a background check for those interested in adopting pets.”

“All Casper Humane Society animals up for adoption have been neutered or neutered and are up to date with all shots.”

People interested in available pets at the Casper Humane Society can call (307) 265-5439

“For more information about working with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at: 307-634-3808,” the press release said.