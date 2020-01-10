5-year-old girl suffers from severe burns during school science experiment, family says

Loading...

A 5-year-old girl is recovering from serious burns that her family said they received during a scientific experiment at school. “It was a horrible incident, from what I was told, from what I saw,” said Todd Hollis. , the girl’s family lawyer. According to Hollis, the girl suffered second-degree burns in class when a certain type of hot liquid spilled during a scientific experiment. “I guess I am questioning the underlying logic and the way it was done which led to a 5 year period. Badly burned old child,” said Hollis. The Pittsburgh Public School District released a statement that said, “The incident is currently under investigation. As this is a personnel issue, we are unable to provide further comments.” Hollis said the school district should tell the girl’s family more so that they can find out exactly what happened and tell the families of the other students in the class. “I think the school should say more, whether there is a pending litigation or not. The school district has a responsibility to care for these children.” Hollis said doctors are checking the girl up for ensure that burns do not get worse.

