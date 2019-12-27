5-year-old girl hit by the school bus, walks away with minor injuries

Loading...

It was a terrifying moment for a girl from New York on Wednesday when she was heading to school. WABC reports that a school bus was taking Orthodox Jewish students to school on Christmas Day when it fell and ran over a girl. The boy was not hit by the wheels of the bus and, fortunately, escaped without serious injuries. The incident was captured by the camera. The video shows the girl running to board the bus. She runs directly in front of him when he starts to walk away. According to WABC, the bus's retractable weapon shot down the 5-year-old girl before the bus passed over her. In the video you see a woman helping the girl to get up and taking her to the sidewalk. The girl suffered some bruises on her face and was taken to a hospital. According to reports, the bus driver, who continued his route, was fined for an unsafe start of a vehicle. He told police he didn't realize he hit the boy. The video was published by The Yeshiva World. The police are using it in their investigation.

It was a terrifying moment for a girl from New York on Wednesday when she was heading to school.

WABC reports that a school bus was taking Orthodox Jewish students to school on Christmas Day when it fell and ran over a girl. The boy was not hit by the wheels of the bus and, fortunately, escaped without serious injuries.

The incident was captured by the camera. The video shows the girl running to board the bus. She runs directly in front of him, as she is starting to walk away.

According to WABC, the bus's retractable weapon shot down the 5-year-old girl before the bus passed over her.

In the video you see a woman helping the girl to get up and taking her to the sidewalk.

The girl suffered some bruises on her face and was taken to a hospital.

According to reports, the bus driver, who continued his route, was fined for an unsafe start of a vehicle. He told police he didn't realize he hit the boy.

The video was published by The Yeshiva World. The police are using it in their investigation.

. (tagsToTranslate) New York (t) accident (t) school bus (t) khnd