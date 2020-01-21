5 year old boy asked for birthday bedding and donated it to children in need

While most children asked for the hottest toys for their birthday, Tyler Sliz, 5, of Libertyville, Illinois, asked for something unexpected – bedding … yes, like blankets, pillows and sheets. At his birthday party, which took place last October, Tyler asked for bedding so that he could donate it to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children in need. “He told all the guests that if they brought anything else, he wouldn’t play with it,” Tyler’s mother Jackie told CNN. Family and friends arrived with bags of blankets, pillows and sheets in hand. Two guests gave Tyler money, but even he used to buy more bedding, said Jackie. The Sliz family first learned of Sleep in Heavenly Peace through their church, the Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Tyler wanted to help build beds, but his young age did not allow it. “It was something Tyler wanted to do because he really enjoys carpentry and working on projects with his father,” said Jackie. “But to build the beds, you have to be 12 years old.” So, instead, Tyler turned to the gift of bedding and what started out as a small birthday demand grew. Tyler’s case even caught the eye of Illinois representative Mary Edly-Allen, who gave Tyler a check, according to his father, Brad. Tyler, of course, used the check to buy more bedding. Since his birthday, Tyler has helped donate 125 pieces of bedding to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more donations and checks continue to arrive, said Brad. Tyler even made his cause a family-wide project. In October, four generations of the Sliz family participated in a construction day. “Jackie and I were able to sand a pile of raw wood. Tyler helped put the lock bags together with his grandparents and great grandmother. It was fun,” Brad “It’s just Ray of Joy, “said Dan Harris, co-chair of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter Libertyville. “Everyone in the chapter likes to hear about Tyler and see him drop the bedding.” Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 183 chapters in 44 states and three countries, according to its website. But the Libertyville chapter focuses on providing beds for children ages 3 to 17 in Lake, McHenry and Cook counties in the Chicago metropolitan area. “The only place the kids take refuge is their beds,” said Harris. “Parents sometimes have to choose between having food on their table or heating their house or having a bed. So we make it easier for children to have a bed and give them something of their own.” Tyler has already exceeded his first goal of 100 pieces of bedding, but said he doesn’t stop there. Her next goal? To fill “my whole house” with litter to donate, Tyler said enthusiastically.

While most children asked for the hottest toys for their birthday, Tyler Sliz, 5, of Libertyville, Illinois, asked for something unexpected – bedding … yes, like blankets, pillows and sheets.

In a video to guests of his birthday party last October, Tyler asked for bedding so he could donate it to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children in need.

“He told all the guests that if they brought something else, he wouldn’t play with it,” Tyler’s mother Jackie told CNN.

Family and friends arrived with bags of blankets, pillows and sheets in their hands. Two guests gave Tyler money, but even he used to buy more bedding, said Jackie.

The Sliz family first learned about Sleep in Heavenly Peace through their church, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Tyler wanted to help build beds, but his young age did not allow it.

“[Building beds] was something Tyler wanted to do because he really enjoys carpentry and working on projects with his father,” said Jackie. “But to build the beds, you have to be 12 years old.”

Instead, Tyler turned to the gift of bedding and what started as a small birthday demand has grown. Tyler’s case even caught the eye of Illinois representative Mary Edly-Allen, who gave Tyler a check, according to his father, Brad. Tyler, of course, used the check to buy more bedding. Since his birthday, Tyler has helped donate 125 pieces of bedding to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more donations and checks continue to arrive, said Brad.

Tyler even made his cause a family project. In October, four generations of the Sliz family participated in a construction day.

“Jackie and I had to sand a pile of raw wood. Tyler helped put the lock bags together with his grandparents and great grandmother. It was fun,” said Brad.

“[Tyler] is just a ray of joy,” said Dan Harris, co-chair of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Libertyville chapter. “Everyone in the chapter likes to hear about Tyler and see him drop the bedding.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 183 chapters in 44 states and three countries, according to its website. But the Libertyville chapter focuses on providing beds for children ages 3 to 17 in Lake, McHenry and Cook counties in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“The only place the kids take refuge is their beds,” said Harris. “Parents sometimes have to choose between having food on their table or heating their house or having a bed. So we make it easier for children to have a bed and we give the child something of their own. ”

Tyler has already surpassed his original goal of 100 pieces of bedding, but said he didn’t stop there.

Her next goal? To fill “my whole house” with litter to donate, Tyler said enthusiastically.

