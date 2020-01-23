How will technology change the company in 2020? It would be difficult to find an answer that is close to all-embracing, but cutting ice chunks from the glacier of “the state of technology and work in 2020” can help us gain insights into the creep and flow of new and developing technologies in the company on its way to the new decade.

I caught up with ADP’s vice president, Don Weinstein, to get his opinion on how technology will continue to reform the workforce over the next 6-12 months. Personalization, AI / ML, predictive analysis, low-code technology … Don’s insights, shown below, are far-reaching and are offered with a view to gathering insights into the broader trends in technology and the staff he sees from his position at ADP.

They are also offered refreshingly, in view of how the employee will be affected.

A team-based approach will revolutionize the way work is done

First, Weinstein believes that the effectiveness of teams and non-hierarchical work structures will gain even more control, largely unlocked by technology.

“The future of work lies in a flat work structure that unlocks the potential of criteria-based teams,” he says. “Companies will increasingly try to meet their talent needs by supplementing their staff with highly specialized cigarette workers; former, returning employees; and retirees who can support agile work.”

Listening to this prediction, an interesting consequence that occurred to me, is in Hollywood. Films, which are hugely complicated attempts to start, trust that teams of cigarette workers (everyone, from actors and filmmakers to designers and production coordinators) come together quickly to perform a gigantic task.

Perhaps unlike Hollywood, where specialization is paramount, Weinstein believes there will be a relaxation of strict functions to enable creative problem solving.

“Organizations will have to break down silos to unlock potential and create a connectivity culture based on engagement and performance. This is even more important for companies managing multi-generations of employees.”

Personalization is paramount

At the same time, technology will also make new personalization options for employees possible.

“Both employers and employees will demand app-driven HCM experiences of consumer quality (Human Capital Management), not monolithic software. The employee experience will evolve through a merger of emerging technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).”

One result is apparently banal but actually very impactful: employees will be able to decide how and when they are paid, which may alleviate the nagging pressure that biweekly or monthly pay stubs cause.

“The reward experience will reach a new level of personalization, giving employees an easier way to get paid the way they want and whenever they want.”

Compliance complexity will increase

Employee mobility has been a trend for some time, but globalized workers create nightmares for compliance for HR and other partners.

“HCM partners will have to deliver global localization – the ability to locate compliance tools that adapt to changing policies, regulations and laws at all levels of regulatory control with ease. As organizational teams become more global – with employees from around the world logging in – companies will increasingly focus on discovering new, compliant ways to support employee mobility without creating unnecessary burdens. “

Technologies that come online to help can offer employees new flexibility to work where they want.

Data scientists and business owners will adopt a shared mindset

“The talent war will be fought and won over the ability to unlock and apply useful insights derived from reliable decision quality data. Predictive analysis is a table bet for every successful company in 2020 and offers critical employee insights such as overtime, excessive sales, labor costs and even pay equality. “

The specific technologies that Weinstein mentions suggest a true convergence of functionality.

“AI, machine learning, serverless computing, 5G connectivity – these macro trends encourage innovation while companies strive to optimize experiences for employees and customers. In the coming year, companies that use data and use it against emerging technologies will not only survive, but also thrive. “

The current workforce requires adaptable technology

Adaptability and business technology may seem like a non-sequitur, but Weinstein suggests that demands from employees in a tight labor economy will drive the transition.

“Just as teams become more agile, so do technology platforms. Cloud-native, low-code technology platforms will become more beneficial because they eliminate maintenance windows, promote scalability and performance, and require less technical fluency of users. Companies will have more access to technology that offers constantly evolving, personalized solutions that suit their organization. “

I will follow more predictions from the entire company in the future.