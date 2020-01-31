5 tinted moisturizers that blow up the beauty industry

There is nothing better than multifunctional products in your beauty routine that lets you skip a few steps. A tinted moisturizer does exactly that by providing your skin with coverage, moisture and best of all, SPF. Tinted moisturizers are the perfect daily product to leave the skin looking fresh and at the same time protect your skin against aggressive UVA / UVB rays. Indeed, many fall into the BB cream category that can offer your skin even more benefits, such as anti-aging and radiance. Follow us for our summary of the 5 best tinted moisturizers that blow up the beauty industry.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted hydrating gel cream with SPF 30

This product was a winner of the Allure Magazine Reader’s Choice Award and is the best-selling moisturizer with prestige brand in America. It is formulated with clean mineral pigments, marine botanical products and plant-derived squalene (which balances oil in the skin), as well as mineral electrolytes and coconut alkanes (natural silicon that acts as a soothing agent), making it super hydrating. The non-chemical sunscreen protects the skin against harmful sun rays. It is free from parabens, talc, animal ingredients and odor-free. It also comes in 20 shades, so there is a shade for everyone.

Revision Skin Care Intellishade Matte Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 45

This award-winning formula is formulated with five anti-aging products in one to correct, protect, hide, clear and hydrate the skin. Clinical tests showed 97% improvement in smoothness, 94% clearer and even skin and 91% improvement in fine lines and wrinkles. The product uses 20 plus anti-aging ingredients, including three different peptides, vitamin C and various natural extracts such as yeast and plankton. A broad spectrum SPF45 offers protection against harmful UVA / UVB rays. It comes in a pure shade that matches the natural color of your skin.

Beauty Basics Mineral pure shade

This hypoallergenic formula is designed to act as a foundation, sunscreen and antioxidant lotion. The brand uses a “multi-mineral complex” that tackles signs of aging. Powerful mineral ingredients such as magnesium, potassium, sodium, zinc, lysine and antioxidants including ginkgo biloba, ginseng and vitamins A and E promote the vitality of the skin. It is water resistant and lightweight with SPF 20 protection and available in eight colors.

Paula’s choice is resistant to super-light wrinkle defense SPF 30

The Paula’s Choice Resist Super-Light Wrinkle Defense tinted moisturizer is a great hydrating option that treats the skin while offering UVA and UVB production. Packed with antioxidants, including highly-praised resveratrol, a vegetable polyphenolic antioxidant found in red grapes, red wine, nuts, and fruits such as blueberries and cranberries. The formulation protects the skin surface while illuminating the complexion and has skin calming effects that reduce redness. It is a mattifying mineral-based formula that makes the skin hydrated and non-greasy.

PUR 4-in-1 tinted moisturizer

The luxury brand Pur has a line of 4 in-1 products to simplify your morning care and makeup routine. The tinted moisturizer gives you hydration, a primer, a foundation and SPF 20 all in one tube. Formulated with moisturizers such as shea butter and remedies to hide imperfections, including the brand’s exclusive Ceretin Complex that promises to renew skin without irritation. It is also vegan and free of gluten, parabens and BPA.