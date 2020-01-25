5 things we learned from Gary Bettman's State of the NHL address

ST. LOUIS – This made Gary Bettman thought-provoking at best.

The NHL commissioner was excited when he addressed a state of the union on Friday during an all-star weekend, with a long list of the successes of his competition, affirming his position on a number of important fronts and making some colorful points while speaking more than 30 minutes in Enterprise Center.

Here is a list of five things we learned from Bettman’s availability in the media:

1. A decision on the participation of the NHL in the Olympic Games in 2022 will be taken according to a timetable established only by the NHL and the NHL

Bettman was asked about recent comments from IIHF President Rene Fasel about a NHL response by August. The Commissioner has not chopped words.

“He also said last summer that he wanted an answer by December, and he didn’t get one,” said Bettman. “So we will have to see. I actually think that the deadline is really more that we should impose in terms of logistics. My guess is that at some point we would say that we wanted to go and we could handle the timing, my guess is that the IIHF could do the same.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t take Rene seriously, but he has already given us a deadline that came and went.”

So when is the NHL deadline?

“I don’t know. I know when I see it, when we get there,” Bettman said. “Of course, it’s first of all about releasing a schedule, right? That’s somehow the game- exchanger. “

2. Following Puck and player is almost a reality

The puck and player tracking that you see on Sportsnet and NBC all-star weekend broadcasts, according to the play-offs, will be in use according to Bettman.

The competition then plans to be fully operational for the entire 2020-21 season – giving fans access to a wealth of information about the sport using chips in each player’s sweater and the puck.

“It will be, as a fan and a viewer, what you want it to be,” Bettman said. “You can view the game as you have traditionally seen it, if you want. There will be broadcast enhancements that the broadcasters can use on the primary screen or on secondary screens.

“There will be more data than ever before. I believe the players will generate around 200 data points per second and the puck will have 2,000 data points per second, so in terms of entering the game, telling stories, as a fan who delves into what interests you, you ‘are able to more things to do than ever before and even conceivable. “

3. The NHL is happy to keep shining on a light on the best female players in the world

This is the third consecutive year that female top hockey players have been involved in the skill competition, and Friday’s Elite Ladies 3-on-3 event had 20 players – the most ever.

Although Bettman would not commit to doing it annually – “let’s see how it goes tonight,” he said before the game started, and judging by the crowd’s reaction it was a huge hit – he did that the competition appreciates the ability to help a group of women who have stayed nowhere to play this season after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League had collapsed.

“I am very happy that we have the opportunity to show the ladies game as it will be tonight,” said Bettman. “I met the players in both teams about an hour ago, we had a good conversation. They are excited to be here. We are happy to have them. And the fact that we can shine, with the help of our light, a brighter light on the ladies game, I find positive for them, for the game and for young girls who watch and strive to do the same. “

It will come as no surprise if a women’s competition supported by NHL eventually becomes a reality.

4. Alex Ovechkin is forgiven for skipping all-star weekend … almost

Bettman seemed enthusiastic about Alex Ovechkin’s ability to close the 200-plus goal gap on Wayne Gretzky and possibly challenge his record of all goals ever.

“It’s incredible. It’s exciting,” Bettman said. “It is both a testament to Wayne’s record that it appears to have been unattainable so far, and it is a testament to Alex Ovechkin and his great career so far and we hope that this will continue for a number of years. It will be obvious longevity, and he seems to look good, to be a factor in whether or not he can eventually reach that record. ”

Ovechkin was initially elected captain of the Metropolitan Division team, but chose not to attend the all-star weekend for the second consecutive year. It was not a popular decision at the competition’s headquarters and sees the Washington Capitals captain serving a race as a punishment.

“We miss him and wish he were here, but we understand,” Bettman said. “No, we don’t do that. I miss him.”

5. SCBA conversations are silent, but that does not mean that they have lost their importance

Bettman expects conversations with the NHL Players’ Association to pick up steam. They had been very busy in the summer and fall – when both parties had a potential reopener – but have since become silent.

The most powerful men in the competition want that to change.

“We, mainly (Deputy Commissioner) Bill Daly and I, have tried to get back to work,” said Bettman. “The Players’ Association took a deep breath. I think that’s more because they were doing their meetings with the teams …

“My expectation is that we will soon be more energetic than we may have been in recent months. With the press of everything else going on for them and for us, perhaps knowing that there is more time than we had done in September , I would not read anything else but that we are both still focused on it. “