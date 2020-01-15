5 things no mother should consider packing In her hand luggage (10 She will be glad she did)

When it’s time for mom and co. to embark on a family adventure, an abundance of memories and worries comes through her mind. She will of course have to provide travel accommodations, but what about packing?

It’s hard enough to pack as an adult, but how do you tackle one for herself and her children? It is difficult for the children to pack light because, depending on their age, they need more things to make traveling on an airplane comfortable.

But there are a few things that mothers pack that are eventually lost. So what is a mother to do?

In the end it is really important what is in a mother’s hand luggage to make a breeze for her, her children and the passengers around them.

Let’s start with the 5 things that a mother should not put in her hand luggage …

15 Mace

Mace (or pepper spray) is often worn by women as a form of protection. But they can’t take you, so don’t even try. However, they can be placed in your checked bags. So if you are flying alone with your children and you really want to feel safe, place the pepper spray in your luggage and put it in your bag as soon as you land at the airport.

14 Toys on toys on toys

The fear of every parent is that their children will be noisy and boisterous on the plane, the other flyers will disturb and embarrass themselves. One way to ensure that this does not happen is if your child is distracted by his own toys. The problem with bringing toys on board is that they are usually bulky and sometimes delay TSA.

13 Too many liquids

Read more about TSA rules to make the screening process easier. Ensure that the liquids are in the correct travel containers and in a separate transparent bag. Thinking that you can take a lot of liquid products just because they are small in size does not do your zeal and can really delay your travel day.

12 markings

Bringing a coloring book or an activity book (or asking your stewardess for it) is a way to keep kids busy on an airplane (more on this later), but one thing that shouldn’t be in that activity bag are markings. Markers may be easy to use, but they can be difficult to get out of clothes and – heaven forbid – everything on the plane.

11 Too many sweet treats

Every mother and father has the right to make their own rules when it comes to their children. If giving lollipops to your children during the flight calms them down and makes them happy, then definitely do your thing! But as we all know, sweet treats are a great way to make your little one crash, grumpy and later.

And here are the 10 items that she likes …

10 An extra set of clothing for the children

Although we love our children, they can certainly be messy! Children tend to spill things on themselves during the flight, making the rest of the flight super sticky and uncomfortable. Take an extra set of clothing with you so that everyone can stay dry and fresh.

9 and an extra outfit for you!

It is always smart to wear and an extra outfit in your hand luggage as mom. Airlines are constantly losing checked-in baggage, so an extra pair of jeans and underwear in your bag is a nice backup to feel fresh again. And you never know if your kids will get sick or spill on you, so it’s best to cover all your bases.

8 headphones

This is something that many parents forget, but they really help. Even if your little one does not use headphones at home, it is useful to use them during the flight. They are great to use to block out noise when they are sleeping and they are more comfortable for watching a show or playing a game than the ones the airlines fainted.

7 A Safety seat (depending on age)

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, any child under the age of 2 can sit on their parents’ lap. But you can also bring a FAA-approved car seat (most models are) for your child (if you buy a ticket for them). In this way, your little one will be completely safe and comfortable in his seat for the duration of the flight.

6 coloring book

Markers may not be the best thing to take with you, but crayons and crayons are for sure! Coloring books are a fantastic way to distract your child and let their imagination run wild without getting really wild. Play games with them and color with them to make the activity feel inclusive and yes, distracting.

5 antibacterial gel and wipes

I don’t think I’m the first to tell you that planes are full of bacteria. Filled with different people for a few hours, all sneezing, sleeping, coughing, etc … in a small and closed room cannot be hygienic. As a mom, don’t forget those antibacterial wipes or gel. Clean those hands and even wipe those meal trays and chairs. You can never be too careful!

4 organized snacks

If you are nervous about your flight with your little one, bring special snacks to eat during the flight. Organize them in a fun way to make it fun for your little ones. Or maybe bring some new snacks that they have never had before. Flying can be stressful, but if you prepare for a backup, it can be very simple.

3 Reusable bottle of water or juice

I cannot emphasize enough how important hydration is for everyone who may fly. Our body fluctuates at such a high altitude, so staying hydrated and hydrated is necessary to stay happy and healthy. Instead of waiting for the stewardess to come by, bring your own reusable cup and have them pour in juice or water.

2 Electronic entertainment

Contrary to popular belief, not all airlines have entertainment in the air for their passengers. Some seats do not have screens, which means that you have to enjoy yourself. If this happens, bring headphones so that your children can watch something on your phone or if you have a tablet, take it as a backup. And of course make sure that those babies are charged!

1 Approved medicines

Whether your child has allergies or a disease that requires medication, pack it for your hand luggage in their own case. Even if your child has not needed medication for a long time, you can never be careful enough. If your child does not need daily medication, take Dramamine or something generic for headache or motion sickness in the event that occurs. It is always nice to be prepared!