5 tar heels nominated for All-American Game

All five members of the 2020 UNC women’s basketball recruitment class were nominated for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American game

The North Carolina Tar Heels Women basketball program kicks off the game at 12: 4 on Thursday evening and 3: 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game. A week ago, they upset No. 9 N.C. State on the road and gave the Tar Heels a big signature win.

While the UNC is midfield in the ACC, you can see that the program under the first-year head coach, Courtney Banghart, is on an upward trend. The tar heels have a solid core and could make some tournament noises in March.

As for the future of the program, the UNC welcomes a top recruitment class consisting of two five-star recruits, one four-star recruit and two three-star recruits in the 2020 class. Banghart is adding a few key players to this squad next season, and the UNC should get even better.

On Thursday morning, all five players received national recognition when they were nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game 2020 in April:

The UNC’s best-in-class are five-star recruits Deja Kelly, Anya Poole, four-star recruits Kennedy Todd-Williams, and three-star recruits Alyssa Ustby and Ali Zelaya. All five now have the opportunity to be selected for the annual All-Star game in a few months.

After the announcement, coach Banghart tweeted her enthusiasm for her first job recruiting class:

Tar…. 👣!!! You always remember your first… 💙 pic.twitter.com/QCpgqgcdMk — Courtney Banghart (@CoachBanghart) January 16, 2020

The nomination list will be shortened in just two weeks as the final 24 selected boys and 24 girls will be named during the 2014 McDonalds All American Games Selection Show, which airs on January 29th at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU. ET.

The full list of nominations can be found here.

