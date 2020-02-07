5 takeaways from the virtual connection between Buttigieg and Sanders in Iowa: NPR

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, in Iowa. After a year of intense campaigns, they ended up in a virtual duel in the Iowa Caucuses.

Andrew Harnik / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Andrew Harnik / AP

Andrew Harnik / AP

At this point, it’s about time to go ahead.

The New Hampshire area code is still days away, and the results of the democratic caucuses in Iowa are still questionable.

The Associated Press, which NPR and many other news agencies rely on to name winners and losers, said it would not start the race at this point despite all votes cast due to irregularities in the vote count.

“(T) This is evidence that the party has not tabulated some of its results, including those that were released late Thursday and which reported the party as complete,” the AP said Thursday evening when the final results arrived ,

The chaos in Iowa may continue, but if the focus of the political world shifts to New Hampshire, we can say that – Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are in a virtual relationship in Iowa; Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren finished third, several points behind. and former Vice President Joe Biden was fourth with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on his heels.

And here are five insights from these results:

1. Buttigieg and Sanders could not sunbathe at the moment

The effects of the Iowa chaos on Buttigieg are clearly the greatest. Think of it this way – when this campaign started, people couldn’t pronounce his name; he was way down in the polls; and he’s gay. Buttigieg ended the game with Sanders, who is known as a politician like everyone else in the country.

Of the two, Buttigieg was in dire need of good news from Iowa. This was denied to him by the fiasco of the aftermath that had sucked up all the oxygen in the political arena. Sanders also missed the opportunity for days of good press and headlines.

What this means for any candidate put in a state that can confirm or reset a previous election result is unclear. For what it’s worth, a survey by Monmouth University on Thursday showed Sanders is the leader in New Hampshire, followed by Buttigieg. Biden is on the retreat. (More on this below.)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign stop at Nashua Community College in Nashua, N.H.

Andrew Harnik / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Andrew Harnik / AP

Andrew Harnik / AP

2. Warren needs a win

It wasn’t long ago that Warren looked like she’d sealed the nomination. And then Medicare for All stumbled across them. Her lack of a plan didn’t seem bold enough to the Sanders, and her theme of “fighting” Republicans made some moderates nervous that she couldn’t win in a general election.

Warren really needs a win in New Hampshire, and that means that he either wins the preliminary round or at least finishes before Sanders. They line up on Progressive Lane and when it lands behind Sanders it’s hard to see Warren recovering.

3. Biden’s finish was indeed a “good punch”

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at an election campaign event in Somersworth, N.H. on Wednesday, where he campaigned for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, calling former Indian President South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a “risk”.

Elise Amendola / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Elise Amendola / AP

Elise Amendola / AP

Sure, Iowa is not representative of the country, and much of Biden’s base is African-American voters, and there aren’t many in Iowa. But there is no excuse to be fourth. Biden himself called the result a “good punch” on Thursday in New Hampshire.

Initial surveys showed that 56% of caucus goers were classified as moderate. And Biden was at or near the top of the Iowa polls. But instead of giving up the lion’s share of the moderate votes to Biden, there was a division between Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar, which ended up just a few points behind the former vice president. Klobuchar also left her polls behind and was definitely on the up last weekend. It had a large crowd and was on the trail of many moderate voters in Iowa.

Biden has no one to blame other than himself for the goal. Even people at Biden events who thought they could end up with him said he was unsure and his message was mixed up – and many went somewhere else.

Recognizing the threat Buttigieg and Sanders pose to his nomination, Biden began looking for their vulnerabilities in New Hampshire on Thursday. Biden called Buttigieg a “risk” and questioned his experience. He emphasized that he was only the mayor of a city with a small population. And he said President Trump would use Sander’s identification as a democratic socialist to pull every Democrat up and down as a radical left.

Biden needs to do better in New Hampshire to maintain his strong support among black voters in South Carolina on February 29. He can’t afford to lose his support from African Americans, and he hopes to become a strong candidate for The Meeting. South Carolina is a must for Biden and he has to win it big.

4. Voter turnout was overwhelming – a bad sign for Democrats

Campaigns expected high turnout in Iowa, but that didn’t happen – and that must worry the Democrats.

The campaign’s closing events were all full. However, the turnout was at the level of 2016 and above the record campaign of 2008. This year around 172,000 turned out to be. It was 171,000 in 2016 and 239,000 in 2008.

It is quite possible that undecided voters stayed at home and coped with every winner. But the Democrats wanted to show how enthusiastic their base is to beat President Trump.

It didn’t happen in this first competition.

5. Sanders is in pole position for the nomination, but has not helped his argument

The Sanders campaign points to polls showing that he defeats Trump in a general election. And that’s right.

But his performance in Iowa didn’t help enforce his case. Sanders promised turnout north of 239,000. It was not like that. And he didn’t create new voters. In fact, the percentage of first-time visitors even decreased this year compared to 2016. In 2008 the percentage of first-time visitors was 57%; in 2016 it was 44%; this year it was only 35%.

Sanders has a massive base of support with voters under 30, but he didn’t seem to be expanding beyond that. Sanders won the overall vote, but losing delegates in rural areas cost him. Sander’s voices came from urban areas and university towns. The Democrats don’t have to show any strength here.

With moderate party voices divided and Sanders defeating Warren in Iowa, he looks stronger than before Iowa for the nomination today, but he hasn’t done much to help his argument that he can best beat Trump.