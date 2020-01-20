5-star candidate Ziaire Williams names five finalists

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina Tar Heels looks against the Louisville Cardinals during their game in the quarter-finals of the 2019 ACC basketball tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

5-star UNC basketball goal Ziaire Williams ranks Tar Heels among the five finalists

According to 247Sports Team Rankings for 2020, the men’s basketball program in North Carolina is already number 3 in the nation’s recruiting class. For the Tar Heels, it could be even better if the little 5-star striker Ziaire Williams is signed to North Carolina.

Many fans assumed that North Carolina was not on the Williams contest, which had to do with Tar Heels’ top-class recruitment class, which took advantage of all available scholarships for the next season. But the talented grand piano from Chatsworth, California, has closed some serious gaps in this discussion following the release of its five finalists on Monday night.

A Twitter post by Tipton Edits said Williams was focusing on just five schools – from his previous list of seven – and the update was made by Jeff Goodman, Jeff Borzello, and Adam Zagoria, a trio of college basketball’s most trusted insiders, approved. The Tar Heels are added to his list by Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and USC. And while the North Carolina shot is a bit of a shock, the four Pac-12 schools are far from surprising.

“I only take it day after day,” Williams said to Zagoria. “My mind is omnipresent, so I’ll give it to everyone in due course … they’re all great schools. They all do everything they can to help me succeed, and I’m just waiting for that feeling and instinct. I just wait for this one school to get into my stomach and just rock with them. ”

The 6-foot-7, 175-pound senior from Sierra Canyon High School, is number 5 in the 2020 class. He is the first player in his position and the third in the state of California. The longer Williams recruits takes, the better it is for the Tar Heels, who could potentially free up space on their roster by the end of the season.

There is no current Williams announcement schedule, but Keeping It Heel will notify you of its settings as they become available.