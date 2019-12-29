5 stabbed in Hanukkah celebration in the last attack against Jews

Loading...

MONSEY, NY – A man holding a knife broke into a rabbi's house and stabbed five people while celebrating Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, an ambush that the governor said Sunday was a domestic terrorism act driven by intolerance and a "Cancer" of growing hatred in the United States.

Police tracked a suspect fleeing to Manhattan and made an arrest a few hours after the attack on Saturday night in Monsey. Grafton E. Thomas had blood all over his clothes and smelled of bleach when officers stopped him, prosecutors said.

President Donald Trump condemned the "horrible" attack, saying in a tweet on Sunday that "we must all come together to fight, confront and eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism."

Thomas, 37, was prosecuted on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of theft. The bail was set at $ 5 million and remains jailed.

Thomas's criminal record includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an official informed about the investigation. A lawyer representing Thomas in the reading of charges said he had no convictions.

The FBI is looking for an order to get their accounts online and was looking for digital evidence, the official said. They are also investigating whether they have a history of mental illness.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The stabbings on Hanukkah's seventh night left a person seriously injured, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. The rabbi's son was also injured, he said. The authorities have not provided a reason.

The attack was the last of a series of acts of violence against Jews in the region, including a massacre on December 10 at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey. Last month at Monsey, a man was stabbed while walking towards a synagogue.

Cuomo said Saturday's savagery was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since December 8 and endemic to "an American cancer in the political body."

"This is hate violence, it is massive violence and I consider it an act of domestic terrorism," said Cuomo. "Let's say it as it is."

Ramapo police chief Brad Weidel said it was not clear why the rabbi's house was attacked or if a specific ideology motivated the suspect. According to the official informed about the investigation, authorities do not believe that Thomas is connected to recent anti-Semitic incidents in New York City.

Senator Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. He asked the FBI to investigate possible links between Monsey's stab spree and other recent attacks. The Simon Wiesenthal Center said it wants the FBI to create a special work force.

"Enough talk, it's time to act to deter those who spread this hatred," said Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

The stabbings occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the house of Rabbi Jaim Rottenberg, located next to his Netzach Yisroel Congregation synagogue. The big house on Forshay Road remained cordoned off with yellow tape at the crime scene on Sunday.

"The guy came in wielding a big knife, sword, machete, I don't know what it was," said Josef Gluck, who hit the assailant with a coffee table during the attack.

"He took it out of its support, began to sway," said Gluck.

Levy Kraus, 15, said he was outside the rabbi's house when he saw a tall man enter with an object.

“I had something in my hand. It looked like an umbrella. It was covered, ”Kraus said.

Later, he said he saw the man running out of the house and yelling at someone: "I'll catch you."

Rabbi Motti Seligson, media director of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, said witnesses told him that people fled the house and went to the synagogue where they were locked. Rabbi Rottenberg led the service in the synagogue later, he said.

Weidel said a witness saw the suspect run away in a car and alerted the police about the license plate number. Police entered that information into a database and used plate reader technology to track the vehicle to Manhattan, where Thomas was arrested.

"It was critical for the case," said Weidel.

Thomas played soccer for two seasons at William Paterson University in New Jersey. He lives with his mother in Greenwood Lake, New York, about 20 miles from Monsey, a prosecutor said. No one answered a phone number on their address and the voicemail box was full.

Monsey, near the New Jersey state line, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City, is one of several Hudson Valley communities that has seen a growing population of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

At a celebration in Monsey on Sunday that was planned before the shooting, several community members stood guard armed with assault rifles. They refused to give their names when they were approached by an Associated Press journalist, but said they were there to defend their community.

Jewish communities in the New York City metropolitan area have been shaken after a deadly shooting on December 10 at a kosher market in Jersey City.

Six people, three people who had been inside the store, a police officer and the two murderers, died in the confrontation and the confrontation that, according to New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal, was "fueled" by hatred of The Jews and the police.

Last month, a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in the same city where Saturday night's attack took place; It required surgery. It is not clear if the aggressor has been arrested.

And last week in New York City, police received at least six reports, eight since December 13, of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Jewish prejudices. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods where large Jewish populations live.

"The Jewish community is completely terrified," Evan Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey, said in a statement. “No one should have to live like this. How many more times will it take for people in the Orthodox Jewish community to panic with violence before something changes?

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo, Ted Shaffrey and Gary Fields contributed from New York.