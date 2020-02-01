5 skills that can help you turn your marketing power into a sideline

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Almost 300 lessons are included.

Freelancing was once associated with leaving a traditional working environment – complete with a nice check, 401 (k) and health insurance – to pursue your true passion. But today you can have both and call it a “side issue.”

You probably have dreams that go beyond what you are currently doing, right? Maybe you want to start your own company or become a pop star. But don’t stop with your daily work. Start a sideways bustle and see it bloom into something special. The digital age has provided tons of opportunities for side-hustling – from driving for Uber to an Instagram influencer – but digital marketing is perhaps the most practical and lucrative. And this Digital Marketing Side Business Certification bundle can help you get started.

In five courses, this training bundle introduces you to the most important skills you need to develop a hustle and bustle in the field of digital marketing. And that side-by-side rush helps you lay the foundation for your dream job. Here are the five skills that you master in this training:

1. SEO: A two-hour step-by-step guide shows you how to optimize your content to break web saturation and rank it in search engines.

2. To write: Through 29 lessons you will discover how to find a freelance writing knowledge that works for you, write effective headlines and call-to-action, keep your focus and pitch your ideas.

3. Content marketing: The core of any digital marketing strategy is content creation, and a three-hour course shows you how to access, create, and promote many different types of content. You cover many areas, including how social media platforms can fit in with your overall content strategy, how you can grow your email list and how you can build your sales funnel.

4. Blogging: You will discover how to completely rebuild a blog, send traffic to it with compelling content that converts, develop a system for planning new content and ultimately become a better writer.

5. productivity: And last but not least, you walk through proven strategies to regain your focus in a distracted world, maximize your productivity and achieve your goals.

