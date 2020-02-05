5 Seconds Of Summer drop “CALM” album details with one “No Shame”

(Photo by: Andy DeLuca)

5 seconds of summer released their last full-length in 2018 with Youngblood. After dropping a few singles over the past few years, the Aussies dropped a brand new song “No Shame” and announced the date for their fourth studio album C A L M.

At the end of last year the band teases fans by ordering an album for a release that had not yet been revealed.

Read more: Slipknot unmasked photos support Tortilla Man identity theory

The band went to Twitter to remind fans of the new pre-order package, which gave early access to the tour dates of No Shame 2020. The confirmation of the new album also comes after a studio update in early 2019.

UK & EUROPE TOUR 2020 • ORDER OUR NEXT ALBUM BEFORE 17:00 GMT FOR EARLY TICKET ACCESS • https://t.co/AgOCFyaPIR pic.twitter.com/NFxMlJAMgX

– 5 seconds of summer (@ 5SOS) December 3, 2019

Now 5SOS fans have the real name behind the mystery album.

The band went to Twitter to announce the date of the upcoming release and share the name: C A L M.

C A L M // 3.27.20 // PRE-ORDER / PRE-SAVE NOW https://t.co/BspRGoRD2l pic.twitter.com/sQ8dCy2USX

– 5 seconds of summer (@ 5SOS) 5 February 2020

In the trailer of the album you can hear excerpts of each song while the band takes a new musical direction.

Read more: 5 Seconds Of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin, Palaye Generous rock NYE set

“It’s not easy for a band to get four albums”, singer Luke Hemmings says in a statement. “But reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and releasing music that we have never been so proud of, makes me so happy to be in 5 seconds of summer.”

“C A L M speaks on a journey through the life of a young man, in adversity and adversity. We are all human and we all make mistakes, sometimes we hurt those we love in the process and inevitably ourselves. C A L M leaves the band in a much happier, united and calm state of mind to continue making albums for the coming years. “

View the trailer below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj81HTfLJso (/ embed)

In addition to the LP announcement, 5 Seconds of Summer also dropped a brand new song!

With the title ‘No Shame’ the melody is a cheerful groove and shows off perfectly with the continuous growth of the band.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjpxnkY6JmE (/ embed)

In addition to the new song ‘Easier’ will appear on the LP. “Teeth” which can also be seen in the 13 reasons why Season 3 soundtrack, will also be recorded on the record.

View the full track listing below!

C A L M tracklisting

5 seconds of summer set off in August. Tickets go on sale on February 7 and are available here. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

08/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

08/14 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

08/15 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Citibanamex

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The amphitheater in the White River State Park

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill

08/23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

26/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

28/08 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

08/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/02 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank or New Hampshire Pavilion

09/05 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/06 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

09/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21-09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater (formerly Comerica Theater)

09/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

26-09 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion