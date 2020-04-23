5 Scenarios Where It Is Kind Of OK To Load An Early Save In Football Manager

With everyone at home in the amount of people playing football manager going through the roof, we thought we were going to republish these ground rules, set by Mikey Traynor a few years ago, when it was OK to cross into a match to play.

Look, it’s cheat.

You know, I know, if you don’t like the way something is going on in football manager and you stop the game from starting over, you just cheat yourself, but you cheat.

It’s not how the game is supposed to be played. Do you think David Moyes would not like the chance to play a few games and hope for a better result? He cannot withdraw time, and while you can, if you are really trying to test yourself, you should not do it.

But … People do.

Sometimes the little devil on your shoulder says ‘Nah, I don’t have that.’ if you admitted a last-minute winner in a local derby, and yet, we are so quick and violent to admit it when someone else admits it.

There will always be a section of the player base that simply refuses to tamper with their alternate reality, and they should be proud of it, but for the rest of us …

There are certain scenarios where you can just use your power to control time.

If your new signature gets a long-term injury on his debut.

This is truly the best example of the world that pisses you off. You blew the budget for the man on whom you built your legacy, and he kindly broke his crusade for 14 minutes in a pre-season.

If you make a donation and he is injured again, you should also scout his injury history.

If a key player holds a transfer request from nowhere.

When Cher complains about her inability to retire, she talks about a loving relationship. If this happens to your center-back and he blinds you with homeliness, it may be too early to go back and lay his arm around to let him know he’s not alone.

It is for the greater good.

If you actually care about other results in your savings and you want to see your nation / local team perform well.

As an Ireland fan, I owe that.

When I am the gaffer at Recreativo Huelva, the arrival of the rep. Ireland has absolutely no impact on my little Spanish bubble, so if I can spend a day or two in a lane to make sure the boys and green go to a bigger tournament, then I’m damn good doing it.

This isn’t even a cheat, really. Especially during the summer tournaments.

If you are unfairly hit by a transfer embargo.

If you are one of the many players who play football manager for the transfer window excitement and care for your team, then if you are facing a penalty as unfair, it is understandable that you try to avoid it.

Try not to let your bias down your judgment too much.

If you are absolutely sure a result will ruin your actual present day.

When the rage gets too much, it’s time to move on. No, it’s not the right thing to do, ethically, but if it’s better to deal with your mental health than if your arch-rival didn’t hit the flashback two headers out of corners in the second half, then you do.

If it’s really going to ruin your mood, then it’s not worth it, but know that the FM lovers who channel this Fury into an obsession to find out what’s going wrong are the people who are getting the most out of the game.