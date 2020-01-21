5 reasons why the Tar Heels 2020 will get better

It’s been a tough season for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels, but we have five reasons why the 2020 UNC basketball program will be better.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 8-9 in season and the last in ACC; This has not been the case for a long time. The last time the Tar Heels were under 500, they won the National Championship. That was in the 2004/05 season and with a team that had a completely different make-up than this. Nobody believes that this will be the result of this year’s team. not even the most passionate fan.

Because nothing works for current tar heels. This year they face adversity at every turn. They have struggled with injuries, inconsistencies, inexperience, youth and even a car accident in the past three months. And although things may be ugly at Chapel Hill right now, brighter days are on the horizon.

It’s never too early to start thinking about the next year – especially if that’s all you need to look forward to – so we’ve put together a list of five reasons why the Tar Heels 2020 will get better