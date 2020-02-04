5 reasons to drive a flagship with a midrange smartphone

There are countless reasons why you want the latest and greatest device from Samsung, OnePlus, LG or even Apple. However, there are countless reasons to drive a flagship with a midrange smartphone.

For starters, not everyone wants or needs a smartphone with the latest technology. At this point in 2020, you don’t have to give up much to get a great experience at a slightly cheaper price. Sometimes it is a complete exaggeration to look for the latest and greatest when you only need a phone that does the essentials – and can do it well.

With that in mind, it’s not that long ago that adding another top-of-the-line device would result in longer lifetimes and poor overall lifespan. If you make only a few relatively small compromises, you can secure an excellent smartphone that doesn’t break the bank and offers you everything you are likely to need on a daily basis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOQi1bJPA4 [/ embed]

The thing is that smartphones have come a long way in a reasonably short amount of time and the boundaries between flagships and mid-range cell phones are gradually blurring. As I said, it means that you don’t necessarily have to buy the latest $ 1,000 smartphone to get a great experience that covers all of your main needs. Pixel 3a has been one of the best examples of this in recent years. With this in mind, there are five reasons to choose a mid-ranger instead of a flagship:

price

This is the most obvious argument and probably the most common reason why many people choose a midrange smartphone instead of a flagship. The price will almost always be the biggest determining factor in almost every technical purchase – and for good reason.

We have seen a massive shift at both ends of the price range in recent years. Not only do we have more devices valued at over $ 1,000, but there are also a lot of affordable smartphones that let you find exactly what you think is “decent” or “good”, but at a much lower one entry level.

Declining returns are very important for smartphones. Often, a $ 1,000 smartphone is not twice as good as a $ 500 smartphone. The two best examples of recent years are the OnePlus 7T and the Pixel 3a. On paper, both phones are very different, but they still manage to have very similar experiences overall with their more expensive stablemates.

characteristics

You no longer have to do without functions if you choose a mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 3a offers the extraordinary pixel camera at half the starting price and has an almost identical operating system experience as the Pixel 4.

As far as hardware is concerned, there is a steady reduction in functionality that was previously limited to the most expensive devices. In-display fingerprint scanners and multi-camera setups are prime examples.

design

You don’t have to sacrifice “premium” material by picking up a mid-range smartphone. Spending less recently meant cheaper, but arguably more durable, materials like plastic and polycarbonate. Now you can get phones with all-metal and glass sandwich designs that many associate with more premium price tags.

Companies like HMD Global have contributed to an “upswing” by using higher quality materials across the industry. Even design trends such as high refresh rates, perforations and bezel-less displays reach smartphones from a price of $ 500.

camera

The difference between the best cameras in smartphone country and the rest has also narrowed over time. Yes, there are often big differences between the best smartphone cameras, but the middle is increasingly difficult to decipher.

Looking at the Pixel 3a, it can take even better photos than most flagship smartphones. You literally get the well-known performance of a pixel camera in all scenarios for half the price. It helps that we are at a time when it is almost difficult to get a phone with a bad camera at all costs. Yes, some are subjectively better than others, but most are solid for posting photos on social media.

Experience

In general, most people just use their Android smartphones to send text messages, scroll through social media, surf the web, and maybe play some modest cell phone games. In almost 99% of these cases, a mid-range smartphone offers the same core experience as a flagship.

The hardware contributes to the overall experience. But is it worth considering the additional costs and potential pitfalls? With high-end chipsets, you can run the most demanding games and applications. However, this means that the stability and the battery can be impaired. It’s not good to have the whole grunt if the battery can’t keep up – just ask the Pixel 4 owners.

Which mid-range smartphone should I choose?

In contrast to flagships, it may be surprising to hear that there is far more competition in the middle. It’s obvious, but our absolute best choice for a medium-sized smartphone would be the Pixel 3a for just $ 329 on Amazon.

We also recommend devices that are part of the Android One program. Another great option would be the Nokia 6.2, which offers great hardware, solid, reliable specifications, and an excellent operating system and camera experience for under $ 250.

If you increase your budget a little, the OnePlus 7T is undoubtedly a flagship smartphone, except for pricing. It’s priced at $ 650, but it’s the cheapest smartphone on the market.

Alternatively, you can also pick up an older flagship smartphone. Newer versions help lower the prices of older flagships. A good example of this is the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is available at the start of the S20 series with considerable discounts. You can buy the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10 + for as little as $ 700.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g [/ embed]