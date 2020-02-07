5 reasons to believe that the Jets have turned their season around

If the idea is that failure is a teacher, the Winnipeg jets have had many lessons this season.

Fans have seen this team fall below the play-off line from the start of two months from a comfortable sitting position, as it seems that the team’s shaking off-season has finally caught up with the team.

And yet the Jets are suddenly on their way. A record of 2-1-1 since the all-star break may not be sufficient proof that Winnipeg is a candidate again, but it is sufficient to ask the question.

Here are five reasons why that answer seems to be yes.

Score first

The Jets have now scored the first goal in five consecutive games.

That is huge considering that they have not won a game in which they have remained since the end of November. Slow starts have paralyzed the Jets and the team is almost at the bottom of the competition in both first period goals and shots.

Scoring first means that the Jets were left behind only 22:31 during their last five games. Because they don’t have to chase the game, they really have a chance to win each of those nights.

Defense

In the past five games, the Jets were confronted with four top 11 offenses in the Bruins (6th), Predators (11th) and the Blues twice (8th), making only nine regulatory goals possible.

Things got out of hand in January when the Jets reached a minus 14 target differential. Once this team was able to surpass its defensive misery, but that ability has dried up, meaning that every turn will be led out of the net. In that respect, this team achieves results. For now.

Effort

On too many nights up to and including January and December, the jets were not shows that led to demoralizing losses. But Winnipeg has recently played a series of games where they have been fighting from start to finish.

That effort is the starting point of a turnaround, according to Jets head coach Paul Maurice. He pointed as an example to the winning season of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup.

“They came to the point that it was hard to stay with every team, that’s the only place you could go,” said Maurice. “Then your self-confidence grows, now you feel it.”

Maurice had said before the recent success of his team that they were playing a winning brand of hockey. Now the team thinks the outcome finally matches its input.

Scoring depth

Losing Adam Lowry to injury was a battle that this team seemed unable to overcome. Instead, it has created a spark on the third line in charge during this revival.

The combination of Andrew Copp, Jack Roslovic and Jansen Harkins has been critical lately and has played nine points in the past three games, including two winning goals. Jets’ third line has been a black hole of offensive production for most of the season, but recently they were the difference between winning and losing for this club.

Clarity about Dustin Byfuglien

At the time of writing, the Jets and Dustin Byfuglien had yet to complete a divorce, but the way the players talk openly in the media has long disappeared.

The players can say what they want his absence to be something they haven’t thought of yet, but a conclusion would really put this situation in the rearview mirror, allowing players to keep their eyes forward. If they look in that direction, they might see a glimmer of hope.

The departure of Byfuglien opens up enormous caproom, which gives general director Kevin Cheveldayoff a lot of money to tackle the patchwork defense of the Jets. With a dangerous offensive unit and a Vezina candidate in the fold, a redesigned blue line for the trade deadline could turn this group into a dark horse play-off time in a season that seemed to be lost not long ago.

Even with these factors now working to the advantage of the Jets, the climb to the playoffs remains steep. The free fall of Jets has put them in the middle of the fight of fringe play-off teams, many with games in hand at Winnipeg.

And critical problems persist. The underlying figures of the Jets still need work and their special teams continue to struggle. Maurice has said that his team won’t go anywhere unless the power play wakes up.

But the Jets seem to have found a game that will buy itself time to tackle those problems. After you’ve returned from a five-game losing streak, sometimes it’s best to stay in the fight until it gets better.