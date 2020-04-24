Home » LATEST NEWS » 5 quirky homes on sale for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown
5 quirky homes on sale for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown

Bygautamrangappa on April 24, 2020


As the auction market buckles beneath the body weight of the coronavirus crisis, some of the nation’s quirkiest listings are sniffing a unique possibility.

From funky trimmings to a rainforest renovator’s paradise, this quintet of irrepressibly charming houses are hoping to stand out amid a thinning group of homes now for sale.

109 Large Street, Campbell Town, Tasmania

Brimming with history? Look at.

Grandiose? Verify.

Stained-glass home windows, elaborate chandeliers and a one-bedroom home topped off with a steeple? Verify, examine and test.

Gallery downstairs, bedroom upstairs? Individuals desires can be realised in this church. Photo: Knight Frank

This heritage-detailed church nestled along Tasmania’s Midland Highway brings together Victorian-period architecture with a distinctly fashionable twist.

The principal bluestone setting up adjoins a freshly renovated, two-storey mud brick home.

The mud brick residence has several works by using. Photo: Knight Frank

With metallic spiral staircase, stone kitchen area and a quaint courtyard separating the buildings, the varied assets could be suitable for an Airbnb entrepreneur, distiller, or non-public property proprietor with fantastic taste.

1255 Donnybrook Highway, Donnybrook, Victoria

Melbourne’s northern corridor is 1 of the swiftest-establishing locations in the Victorian money, and this seven-bed room house could be the perfect palace for the modern Brady Bunch.

Fantastic for a fashionable model of the Brady Bunch who also have a taste for Mediterranean decor. Photograph: AE Gibson & Co

Resting on 3.23 hectares (8 acres) off the Hume Freeway, the property’s unassuming exterior hides what can only be described as previous-college opulence.

Brick archways form the cornerstones of the principal residing places, although the decidedly Mediterranean kitchen area is outdone by a piercing blue bathroom – entire with miniature marble statues.

Vivid blue and marble – is there any improved blend? Photo: AE Gibson & Co

And did we mention the velvet? So. Much. Velvet.

The property’s inquiring selling price is $2,500,000.

1037 Beaufort Street, Bedford, Western Australia

This Perth brick household is just the tonic for weary dwelling hunters trying to find out a sprawling internal suburban property for less than $600,000.

The front doorway opens up to a lounge space replete with intricate ceiling facts, a wooden fire (with an accompanying art deco mantlepiece), and photograph rails that would fulfill the fiercest art collector.

Coco Chanel once reported: “Before you depart the house, consider one particular point off”. What comes about when there’s loads likely on in the residence? Picture: Harcourts

But it’s the centrepiece video games room wherever the magic really occurs. There, aspiring Globe Sequence of Poker champions can hone their craft among the a jungle of plants. Very Las Vegas in fact.

From Perth to Las Vegas? Here’s wherever your journey could start off. Photo: Harcourts

Somewhere else, nevertheless, the dwelling stays legitimate to its no-thrills 1930s persona, with an understated renovated toilet and pastel-colored bedrooms.

3/426 Mount Coxcombe Highway, Higher Lansdowne, NSW

With the coronavirus prompting some to take into consideration a social distancing-permitted tree change, this treetop cottage just an hour’s push from Port Macquarie could be the best getaway.

A phrase of warning although: It demands many coats of paint, and a generous dose of TLC (unless of course you are content with the bare necessities).

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. But the rewards for tricky operate are worthwhile. Photo: Wiseberry Taree

If you are hungry for a renovating enthusiasm task, the payoff arrives in the type of an idyllic area on the edge of the Killabakh Nature Reserve, with not a single neighbour in sight.

The serenity is matched by cell reception which is “good for texting only,” in accordance to the listing.

In other terms, a best way to escape fashionable anxieties.

8 Cardigan Road, Lake Wendouree, Victoria

Although this Victorian cottage is not of the very same scale as Highclere Castle, its large ceilings, arch entrances and olive-tinted dwelling areas give you that instantaneous emotion of stepping on to the established of Downton Abbey.

This Victorian-period property is excellent for people who want a slice of Australian heritage. Picture: Ray White Ballarat

Situated in Victoria’s regional hub of Ballarat, the 19th century assets is surrounded by a manicured backyard garden loaded with box hedges, roses and greens.

Inside, the committed dwelling business location attributes a floor-to-ceiling bookcase and hearth, when the grand eating space – full with a towering wood mantlepiece – is a little something ripped straight from a fairytale.

Ever wished to are living on the set of Downton Abbey? Now’s your possibility (type of). Picture: Ray White Ballarat

It is a once-in-a-life time chance, as the home has come on to the industry for the first time in 121 a long time.

